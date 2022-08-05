NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS to Be Global Sponsor for 2023 World Baseball Classic (TM)

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. has signed on as a Global Sponsor for the 2023World Baseball Classic (TM) to be held from Wednesday, March 8, to Tuesday, March 21, 2023. As a Global Sponsor, the Company will support the success of the pre-eminent international baseball tournament.
2023 World Baseball Classic (TM) tournament logo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202208024692/_prw_PI1fl_p2e64R35.jpg
Nippon Express logo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202208024692/_prw_PI2fl_8d8rRdtK.jpg
A total of 20 countries/regions will vie in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (TM), the only world-class tournament featuring participation by Major League Baseball players. Launched in 2006 and held every four years, this tournament will take place in 2023 for the first time in six years, having been postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first round of the tournament will see four groups of five teams each competing at venues in Tokyo (Japan), Taichung (Taiwan), Phoenix (U.S.) and Miami (U.S.), with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals to be held in Tokyo and Miami. The four top finishers will then move into the final round in Miami, where an elimination tournament format will be used for the semifinals and final to determine the best team in the world.
2023 World Baseball Classic (TM) website:
https://www.mlb.com/world-baseball-classic
Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/
Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/
SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.