Staying Safe: Preparing for Wildfires Heading for your Home

Dozens of Blazes Active from Coast-to-Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the Alaskan wilderness to the plains of Texas to countless outbreaks across California, the United States is facing a record number of wildfires in 2022. With more than 70 large-scale blazes roaring across the country right now, the outlook of a hot and dry August has everyone looking for answers.

Along the coast of Southern California lies the city of Carlsbad. Wildfire experts say there is a 60-percent chance of the nearly 20,000 properties in the San Diego County town being impacted by these natural infernos over the next thirty years.

Brightway, The Crumbaker Agency insurance office represents homeowners in Carlsbad and other neighboring counties. Drought conditions and record temperatures each year have their office working tirelessly to find ways to help protect their clients from the outbreaks.

"Preparing your family and your property in the event of a wildfire is becoming a way of life in Southern California," Kyle Crumbaker, Vice President of Brightway, The Crumbaker Agency said. "Part of protecting your home from wildfires is educating yourself in the insurance process."

Crumbaker and his team work with customers seven days a week helping find the best possible ways to cover their property with the threat of wildfires always looming in their region. However, there are also other measures property owners across the nation can take to help keep their homes and business as safe as possible as new wildfires continue to spark every day.

More than 8,300 personnel across 12 states are fighting these massive fires which are ravaging 18 acres of land every minute in the United States. Wildfires of all sizes have destroyed nearly 5.7 million acres this year to date. The average wildfire in 2022 has destroyed approximately 144 acres. As of July 29, there have been reports of 38,855 wildfires across the United States.

Here are steps you can take to help prepare your property if wildfires threaten your home or business:

Learn to watch for warnings from governing agencies. A smart choice would be to sign up to receive alerts from FEMA, available via the FEMA mobile app and to make sure you watch out for warnings from the Emergency Alert System (EAS)

Design an emergency plan of action. Everyone in your home or your business needs to know what to do, who to contact and where to go when wildfires are threatening.

Re-evaluate your insurance policies. Make sure you have what you need to protect what is important to you and your loved ones. Double check the fine print and make sure all policies are still in effect. Make sure you have copies of your policies and have easy access to them in the event of a disaster.

Whenever you make renovations or repairs to your property, be sure to use fire-resistant materials any chance you get. Also, make sure you have water sources and hoses which reach any portion of our property. Help cut down on fire risks outdoors by keeping your grounds clean and free of anything flammable (branches, leaves, grass clippings, etc…)

Learn multiple evacuation routes. Knowing and practicing different ways to escape from danger will prepare you for a safe exit regardless of which way a fire decides to go.

Store enough supplies to help you and your loved ones survive if a wildfire impacts a community. Keeping basic first aid kits, water and non-perishable foods on hand may help keep you safe and in place instead of venturing into commercial areas for meals or medical supplies.

Finally, do what your emergency responders instruct you to do. They are putting their lives on the line to help protect yours.

