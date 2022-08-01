HUD Selects ICF to Support Community Development Programs

Company Will Build Capacity and Resilience for Communities
FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF ICFI several new cooperative agreements to support its Community Compass and National Homeless Data Analysis Project programs. The combined agreements have a multimillion-dollar value and a term of three years.
ICF will provide capacity building, training, data analysis and technical assistance support to cities, counties, states and local nonprofits to implement effective community development programs and secure stable housing. The company will also continue to manage the HUD Exchange, a web-based platform for HUD community partners to access resources and assistance to help them implement programs. In addition, ICF will continue to provide capacity-building assistance to Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) grantees to support their disaster recovery and mitigation programs.
"For over three decades, ICF has provided HUD community partners with the assistance they need to support critical programs and initiatives that have real impact—in curbing homelessness; providing safe, affordable housing; building community resilience to disasters; and more," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We look forward to continuing to support these communities through innovation and enhanced resources and data that better empower them to achieve their missions."
ICF supports capacity-building programs for low-income and marginalized populations by empowering states, localities and nonprofits to construct inclusive and resilient communities. The company's data-driven, solutions-oriented strategies enable communities to identify and prioritize their needs, allocate resources and develop policies in ways that create equitable, sustainable programs.
Read more about ICF's social programs and disaster management services.
