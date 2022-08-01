Calling All Witches: WitchFest 2022 Announced in Denver Colorado

Moon Temple Mystery School presents Colorado's largest witch festival honoring all traditions and paths in a fun-filled evening of magic, power, and performance.

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join thousands of others ready to get into the Halloween spirit with Colorado's WitchFest. The event will be taking place October 21-22nd at Elitch Gardens. Tickets are available now for purchase.

WitchFest is the largest event of its kind featuring live on-stage rituals, a Mystical Market, Reader's Alley, and real Magic. Performances by Nordic Daughter and DJ Howl on the main stage both nights.

The Mystical Market features Magic-makers from far and wide. They will offer their wares, including metaphysical stores, handcrafted wands, apothecaries, brooms, custom jewelry, runes, and any magical tool you desire. You can find it all in the Mystical Market.

Reader's Alley will feature tarot and oracle readers as conduits to your soul's calling.

Sacred rituals to honor the dead will be held live on stage each evening with High Priests & High Priestesses from across the country. At a time when the veil is thinning, we will take you between the worlds on a journey unlike you've seen or felt before. This is Magic in its purest form.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in rituals to honor ancestors. All lineages and paths are welcome.

Included in your ticket are all the activities of Fright Fest at Elitch Gardens (haunted houses, roller coasters, mayhem, and more).

Click here to purchase tickets and learn more about Moon Temple Mystery School and www.MoonTempleSchool.com.

The Moon Temple Mystery School gives everyone the right to pursue the path of initiation. We open our doors to all who acknowledge both the light and the dark. We will meet you where you are, with guidance for your individual journey.

About Founder Tahverlee Anglen

As a the founder of WitchFest, TikTok sensation, Grit & Grace podcast host, a world renowned spiritual coach, a social impact entrepreneur, modern feminist icon and 'real-life' witch, Tahverlee Anglen helps people create their own realities and reclaim their sovereignty by pushing the edge of society's assumptions. As a witchcraft educator, she shows women how to take control of their innate spiritual gifts, re-connect to their bodies and re-establish connections to Mother Nature.

Website

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

Tik Tok - @athena_in_my_blood

Contact:

Whitney McDuff

***@whitneymcduff.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12927388

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Moon Temple Mystery School