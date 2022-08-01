Maxi-Matic Lawsuit Filed in North Carolina

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.
Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint against manufacturer Pick Five Imports, on behalf of Kimberly Harbin, a resident of Canton, North Carolina, alleging that Ms. Harbin's Maxi-Matic pressure cooker exploded during normal use due to a defective and unsafe lid locking mechanism.
The Maxi-Matic pressure cooker explosion left Ms. Harbin with "serious and substantial burn injuries" after the steaming-hot contents of the cooker were explosively projected onto her when she attempted to open the lid. The explosion happened despite Maxi-Matic's claims of "safety," including the contention that the unit cannot open while its contents are still under pressure. The Complaint alleges Maxi-Matic "put profit ahead of safety by continuing to sell its pressure cookers to consumers" and failing to warn consumers or recall its defective product.
This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.
If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective Maxi-Matic pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are filing new pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation for your defective pressure cooker injuries.
We offer a free case evaluation. To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/elite-bistro-and-elite-platinum-pressure-cooker-lawsuits/ or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.
SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.