New Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit Filed

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.
Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint against manufacturer Sunbeam Products Inc., on behalf of Barri Bolden, a resident of West Haven, Connecticut alleging that Ms. Bolden was burned by a defective Crock-Pot pressure cooker.
The pressure cooker explosion occurred when the lid opened while the unit was still under pressure, causing its scalding hot contents to erupt onto Ms. Bolden. In 2020, Sunbeam recalled 900,000 Crock-Pot pressure cookers following reports of lids opening while the contents were still pressurized, including 99 reports of burn injuries similar to Ms. Bolden's. These injuries occurred despite assurances the Crock-Pot pressure cooker will not open until the unit has depressurized. The Complaint alleges the manufacturer "failed to exercise ordinary care in the manufacture, sale, warnings, quality assurance, quality control, distribution, advertising, promotion, sale, and marketing" of the Crock-Pot pressure cooker.
This suit is filed by Lisa A. Gorshe and Anna R. Rick of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.
If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective Crock-Pot pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are filing new pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation for your defective pressure cooker injuries.
We offer a free case evaluation. To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/crock-pot-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.
SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC
