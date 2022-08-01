STIIIZY Pomona Supports Pomona's Parks & Schools With $200k Donation

Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval Receives Financial Support from Nation's Leading Cannabis Brand
POMONA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tak Sato, President of STIIIZY, presented Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval with a check for $207,381.92 today at John F. Kennedy Park as part of their ongoing commitment to support the communities where STIIIZY operates.
Coming just over a year after STIIIZY Pomona's opening, the funds will be used towards improvements at John F. Kennedy Park and the schools near the STIIIZY location. Improvements to the lighting, building a concession stand next to the baseball field and additional playground equipment are some of the options being considered with the funds.
Working hand-in-hand with city officials, STIIIZY Pomona has also been engaged in an ongoing effort to help revitalize the area of Pomona where they operate, introducing a secure, vibrant business and providing safe access to cannabis, and providing 90 jobs.
"During the cannabis licensing process, we made certain commitments to the City of Pomona if we had the honor of opening a store in their city. We believe we have honored those commitments so far with the community benefits we continue to provide, the additional security which has made the neighborhood safer, and the relationships we have forged with this neighborhood," said Sato.
Joining Mayor Sandoval at the ceremony was a wide range of community representatives, including Mark Ramos, the President of UFCW Local 1428, and Carlos Goytia, the current Director of the Three Valleys Municipal Water District and the former Parks & Recreation Commissioner. This group represents the potential positive impact of cannabis on everything from the local economy to utilities to parks and recreation.
For more details on STIIIZY Pomona visit our site, and read our blog for more on company news and how Shryne Group supports the communities it serves.
STIIIZY is an authentic, innovative, California-based cannabis brand that is committed to having a positive impact on the communities they serve. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with distinctive and class-defining retail stores and award-winning cannabis products.
For more information, visit https://www.stiiizy.com/
CONTACT: Christian Averill, christian@qualityproduceusa.com
SOURCE STIIIZY
