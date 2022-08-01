Embrey Closes Sale of Fort Worth, Texas Multifamily Community The Elm at River Park

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elm at River Park, a 293-unit multifamily community in desirable southwest Fort Worth, has been sold by Embrey.
The purchase was made by TA Realty. Nationally recognized Embrey Management Services will continue to manage the community.
"It has been a pleasure to develop and build this beautiful community," said John Kirk, Managing Director and Executive Vice President for Embrey. "The Elm at River Park's excellent location and upscale amenities will make this a highly desirable place to live for many years to come."
Amenities include a game lounge, a resort-style pool with cabanas, a dog park and pet spa, a fitness center with on-demand programs, and a business center with micro-offices and a conference room.
Residential units include inviting kitchens with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, plus wine and dry bars in select units.
San Antonio-based Embrey is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com
