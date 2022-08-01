Koning Launches New Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine

Koning Corporation is pleased to announce a new equity fund raising campaign on the crowd investing platform, StartEngine.

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning completed its prior funding campaigns on the Republic crowdfunding platform in January of this year, having raised over $2.1M. Building on that momentum, Koning was able to secure the highest number of device purchase orders in the company's history. To satisfy growing demand, Koning will raise additional capital.

"Since we had great success with the Republic campaign at the end of last year, we're hoping to build on that excitement with another audience," says Lutao Ning, Koning CEO. "Based on the overwhelming support we gained from our prior crowdfunding experiences, including major introductions to new clinical partners that increased our sales pipeline, we're looking forward to a great campaign on StartEngine over the next few months."

This is a pivotal time for the company as Koning begins to scale up major installations across the country. The investment campaign will be used to continue building interest among investor and clinical communities. As Koning continues to make waves in the breast imaging industry, this fundraising campaign will allow the team to reach more patients, and will continue the company's mission to impact millions of women's lives through early detection.

"We saw great interest in the company and our mission throughout our Republic raise. Now as we start to raise on StartEngine, we're looking forward to sharing our mission with a vast new community," says Naomi Cosman, Head of Marketing and Investor Relations for Koning. "StartEngine caters to hundreds of thousands of hands-on investors, all of whom make a significant impact in the push towards better breast imaging for women."

About Koning: Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at info@koningcorporation.com. To invest in Koning, please go to the company's profile on StartEngine .

