Convoy of Hope Celebrates Serving 200 Million People at Back-to-School Event

SPRINGFIELD, Miss., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope has served more than 200 million people since its founding in 1994. The announcement was made on Saturday at a community back-to-school event held in the organization's hometown of Springfield, Missouri.
The event included partners from Springfield Public Schools. Families and students who attended received backpacks, groceries, hygiene kits, sports physicals, immunizations and help in making connections with community organizations.
"To think this all started with bags of groceries for a few families in 1994 is overwhelming," said Convoy of Hope President Hal Donaldson. "We understand that each one of those 200 million individuals is a life that was changed in a positive way by kindness. It's important to celebrate these milestones with gratitude."
Since 1994, Convoy has served communities in the wake of some of the most devastating events in recent history, including the terror attacks of 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Harvey, the 2010 and 2021 Haiti earthquakes, the Joplin tornado, the Flint water crisis, Superstorm Sandy, the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing refugee crisis in Ukraine. Convoy also feeds more than 465,000 children in its education-based feeding programs, empowers women, teaches agriculture and hosts events that help people with groceries, shoes, socks and more.
Donaldson added, "We are incredibly grateful to the people who have made this possible: our generous individual and corporate partners, volunteers, team members and the people we serve. We believe this is just the beginning as God gives us the ability to impact more lives, strive toward ending generational poverty and give people hope."
Convoy currently is ranked 48th on Forbes list of "America's Top Charities" and has been awarded the top honor of Four Stars by Charity Navigator since 2002.
Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator every year since 2002. Convoy of Hope has served more than 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org.
Contact
Ethan Forhetz
Vice President of Public Engagement & National Spokesperson
(417) 848-8123
eforhetz@convoyofhope.org
SOURCE Convoy of Hope
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
