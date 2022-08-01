Barbada's Storytime Will Take Place in Saint-Laurent

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Aug. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a meeting between Council and Sebastien Potvin, Saint-Laurent is pleased to announce that L'heure du conte pour les enfants, animée par Barbada (Storytime activity for children, hosted by Barbada) will take place on November 5, at 2 p.m. at the Bibliothèque du Boisé and at 10 h 30 at the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent. Barbada de Barbades is a character from drag culture who has offered, since 2016, storytelling in various libraries. Barbada's messages are imbued with openness to difference, inclusion and diversity. This event is part of the borough's fall program, comprised of numerous cultural and library activities.
Saint-Laurent's Administration is taking the opportunity to mark the beginning of Montréal's Pride Week by raising the rainbow flag, symbol of LGBTQ2+ pride and joins the Montréal community in wishing everyone a happy Pride Week.
"Saint-Laurent Council will always encourage and respect all forms of art and creativity. So we're pleased to have had the opportunity to get together with Barbada for a discussion that was enriching for everyone. We're always looking for ways to improve the services we offer families and children in particular. We are therefore delighted to be able to welcome Barbada to Saint-Laurent under the best possible conditions".
Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent
"I have been leading the storytime activity since 2016 and it has proven its worth. I'm delighted to be able to offer it in Saint-Laurent this fall. The main objective is to give children a taste for reading, while discovering the wealth of differences! I'm also happy to have had the opportunity to talk to Saint-Laurent Council freely and with mutual respect. It's important to answer questions in order to avoid any and all misunderstandings."
Barbada de Barbades, drag artist
A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, its Administration places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with Saint-Laurent's two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, a wide range of services are offered in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Saint-Laurent's Administration ensures a high quality of life for families living in the borough as well as a stimulating environment for businesses.
SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent
