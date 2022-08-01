2600Hz Announces Support of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Devices on KAZOO Platform

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz, a leading provider of unified business communications and the award-winning KAZOO platform, is proud to announce a new partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE). This new partnership sees full support for ALE devices in 2600Hz's Advanced Provisioner—a powerful tool designed to speed up deployment and provision most popular SIP endpoints quickly and to auto-provision physical VoIP phones remotely.
"ALE Device is dedicated to making business communication easier and efficient, providing customers with UC terminals that meet and exceed their business needs," said Ba Min SEIN AYE, Head of Product and Marketing at ALE Device. "By combining ALE Device voice solutions with 2600Hz's KAZOO Advanced Provisioner, we will enhance productivity and improve the experience for customers."
Auto-provisioning and certification has been completed on the Myriad and Halo series, including: M3, M5, M7, H3G, H3P, H6. 2600Hz is also offering support for ALE's Easy Deployment Server (EDS) for Zero Touch Provisioning.
"We are happy to support ALE devices in our Advanced Provisioner," explained 2600Hz's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Patrick Sullivan. "Their innovative hardware offers a real value-add to our partners, and we look forward to continued collaboration with ALE."
2600Hz's cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com. 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.
2600Hz Contact:
Clint Mohs
Head of Marketing
cmohs@2600hz.com
ALE China Co., Ltd, operating under the "ALE Device" trade name, is an audio technology expert in the global DeskPhone market, designing and marketing communication devices for enterprises. The company focuses on innovative technologies to develop a wide range of enterprise communication devices such as SIP phones, headsets, audio and video equipment for Unified Communications. These products can be integrated into a variety of solutions with simple provisioning tools, in a cost-effective, secure and flexible manner. Visit our website for more information: www.aledevice.com
ALE Contact:
Davy Zhang
Area Sales Director
davy.zhang@al-enterprise.com
SOURCE 2600hz, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.