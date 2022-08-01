Clean Power Alliance Announces Applications Now Being Accepted for 2022-2023 Community Benefits Grant Program

Local nonprofit organizations encouraged to apply for funding to advance clean energy and support local communities

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA) is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2022-2023 Community Benefits Grant Program. Now in its second year, the program is an innovative partnership between CPA and Calpine Energy Solutions that provides funding for nonprofit organizations working to advance clean energy in the 30 communities that CPA serves in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the unincorporated areas within both counties. The program's application period opens today and runs through Sept. 16.

"Investing in our local communities is a key goal of CPA and this grant program is an important part of creating long-lasting partnerships with organizations that support our clean energy mission," said Ted Bardacke, CEO of Clean Power Alliance. "We appreciate Calpine's ongoing commitment to reinvesting with us in Los Angeles and Ventura counties."

Interested applicants will need to demonstrate how grant funding will foster advancements in the following priority areas:

Renewable Energy Research and Planning

Energy and Environmental Education

Clean Energy in Disadvantaged Communities

Green Workforce Development

Over $200,000 in funding is available this year – more than double the $75,000 which was distributed to eight organizations during the program's inaugural year in 2021. Grants ranging from $5,000 to $30,000 will be awarded in late November, with award recipients being notified in mid-October. Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply for this round of funding.

"Developing long-term partnerships with community-based organizations is one of the most exciting aspects of the Community Benefits Grant Program," said Josh Brock, Calpine Energy Solutions' Vice President of the CCA Commercial Operations. "In addition to being committed to its CCA partners, Calpine Energy Solutions is committed to the communities they serve. As the sponsor of this program, Calpine Energy Solutions is pleased to create a funding opportunity that highlights the work of local community organizations while enhancing the impact of the Clean Power Alliance on its local communities."

Interested nonprofit organizations can learn more about the grant requirements and apply at CPA 2022 Community Grant

About Clean Power Alliance

Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 30 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fifth largest electricity provider in California and has the most customers receiving 100% renewable energy in the nation. CPA serves approximately three million people via one million customer accounts, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. For complete information regarding CPA visit http://www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

About Calpine Energy Solutions

Calpine Energy Solutions is the premier provider of data management and customer contact center services for Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) Agencies. For over a decade, Calpine has been a trusted business and thought partner serving 21 operating CCAs and managing customer data and billing operations for over 3.5 million meters across the state. As part of a Fortune 500 company, Calpine Energy Solutions' best-in-class back-office services help guide CCA partners from initial program launch through mass enrollment phases and continue to evolve alongside their CCA partners. Decades of utility and billing experience, electronic data interchange, customized implementation planning, and robust customer data management enable Calpine's clients to achieve their missions and long-term operational success.

Media Contact

Joseph Cabral, Clean Power Alliance, 2134428109, JCABRAL@CLEANPOWERALLIANCE.ORG

