Namale Resort & Spa Voted #1 Best Resort in the South Pacific

SAVUSAVU, Fiji, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Namale Resort & Spa, a luxury boutique resort in the heart of Fiji, is the #1 resort in the South Pacific according to the newly released World's Best Awards by Travel + Leisure. The well-regarded travel publication's readers found Namale surpassed every resort in French Polynesia, including three resorts in Bora Bora – one of which remained on Travel + Leisure World's Best Hall of Fame for 10 consecutive years.

Namale is a premium all-inclusive resort known for its exclusivity and tranquility and attracts luxury travelers, honeymooners, and celebrities alike. Guests at Namale enjoy secluded thatch-roofed luxury villas with five-star amenities like infinity pools, an indoor and outdoor waterfall, a bowling alley, outdoor showers, and lavish interiors combined with unique experiences like romantic dinners in a candlelit sea cave.

The World's Best Awards highlight the top islands, cities, hotels, cruise lines, airports, and more and are voted on by Travel + Leisure readers.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition," said Co-General Manager Nowdla Keefe. "We thank all our guests and voters for sharing your love for Namale with the world. We also thank our exceptional staff for creating an unparalleled luxury experience for our guests."

Namale is owned by Tony Robbins, the #1 NY Times best-selling author, philanthropist, and the #1 life & business strategist.

"The quality of my life changed the first time I went to Fiji," Robbins said. "Fiji is my favorite place on earth and has been since I first visited the islands more than 30 years ago. I wanted to create a place where people could experience what I felt, and Namale is that place."

In the past, Namale has been received numerous accolades, including being named as winner in the World Luxury Hotel Awards, a Best Honeymoons Award by BRIDES Magazine, one of the Top MostRomantic Places on Earth by Luxury Magazine, and one of Oprah's Favorite Things.

Visit https://www.namalefiji.com/ for more information and to make a reservation.

About Namale Resort & Spa

Set amidst 525 acres of breathtaking tropical beauty in Fiji's northern island of Vanua Levu, Namale Resort & Spa is redefining all-inclusive. Offering an intimate, adults-only boutique setting provides a truly unique and authentically Fijian experience where every request is met, every want anticipated, and every expectation exceeded.

About Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, #1 New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist and #1 Life and Business Strategist. A recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, negotiations and organizational turnaround, he has served as an advisor to leaders around the world for more than 40 years. Author of five internationally bestselling books, including the New York Times #1 best-sellers, MONEY: MASTER THE GAME, UNSHAKEABLE: YOUR FINANCIAL FREEDOM PLAYBOOK, and LIFE FORCE: HOW NEW BREAKTHROUGHS IN PRECISION MEDICINE CAN TRANSFORM THE QUALITY OF YOUR LIFE AND THOSE YOU LOVE. Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 50 million people from more than 100 countries through his live, virtual, audio, video and life training programs and seminars. For more, visit www.tonyrobbins.com .

