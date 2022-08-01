Jump Technologies to showcase new Virtual Pick List solution at AHRMM22, August 7-10 in Anaheim

The patent-pending Virtual Pick List, which uses machine learning to recommend changes to physician preference cards based on actual usage data, will be on display at booth 244

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jump Technologies, a leading hospital supply chain solutions and analytics company, will be providing demonstrations of its new, patent-pending Virtual Pick List technology – along with its full suite of hospital supply chain solutions – at booth 244 during AHRMM22 Conference and Exhibition August 7-10 in Anaheim, CA. The Virtual Pick List uses machine learning algorithms to deliver real-time data that can help nurses and supply chain staff automate and simplify the cleaning of physician preference cards, a task that is time consuming, frustrating, and never ending for nursing staff.

Jump Technologies delivers a full suite of dock-to-patient solutions that empower hospitals to reduce waste and save money, stop stock outs that put patients and staff at risk, and streamline workflows for overworked clinical and supply chain staff.

Virtual Pick List uses patent-pending machine learning algorithms to analyze case data from a hospital's electronic medical record system and identify changes to the case pick list that reflect what physicians actually use during procedures.

The Virtual Pick List is printed prior to a case with clearly marked suggestions for items that should not be picked, changes to open and hold quantities, and items that should be picked that are not currently on the preference card.

The person picking the case can choose to follow the items and quantities suggested by Virtual Pick List, or to pick items as per the original pick ticket.

The Virtual Pick List is available as a standalone solution and can be used in conjunction with the full suite of solutions from Jump Technologies, including the JumpStock inventory management platform and Case Companion for procedure suites. To schedule a demonstration of the Virtual Pick List at AHRMM22, visit JumpTech.com.

About Jump Technologies

Headquartered in Eagan, MN, Jump Technologies creates safe, simple, and cost-effective solutions that help hospitals reduce stock outs, overordering, and waste, while increasing inventory turns and improving billing accuracy across a facility or system. The company's JumpStock solution facilitates data-driven decision making that allows hospitals to save time, free up cash, and improve nurse satisfaction with supply chain. To learn more, visit JumpTech.com or call (888) 373-7226. Follow Jump Technologies on LinkedIn and Twitter @JumpTechNews.

