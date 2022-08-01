Capitol Securities Welcomes David Sheridan to our Southern NJ Regional Complex

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome David T. Sheridan to our Southern NJ Complex. David has 30+ years of experience in the financial service industry, serving as Vice President-Investments for both A.G Edwards & Sons and Boenning & Scattergood.
David specializes in Asset management and Customer support which he feels he can more successfully deliver on Capitol's - Raymond James client and advisor-based platform.
Dave will be in Capitol's Marmora, NJ office located at 25 Roosevelt Blvd. His contact information is dsheridan@capitolsecurities.com. (609) 545-2705
Dave will be working with, Rich Cioffi , Capitols' NJ Regional Director, rcioffi@capitolsecurities.com in expanding the region.
Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services. www.capitolsecurities.com
Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, CRD number 14169.
Media Contact: Brad Kimball, bkimball@capitolsecurities.com
SOURCE Capitol Securities Management, Inc.
