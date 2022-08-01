At 9.50% CAGR, Global Blood Group Typing Market Size & Share Will Hit US$ 5093.63 Million by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global blood group typing market size was worth USD 2,954.90 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 5,093.63 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.50 percent over the forecast period.

Blood Group Typing Market: Overview

Blood tests are the most basic diagnostic method used to determine the malfunction of the human system. Regular blood tests are the easiest way to track your health. It is essential to have regular blood tests for good health and to make informed decisions about health in particular. Blood tests are also important to reduce the risk of various illnesses and related complications. Increased government and regulatory healthcare costs are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Therefore, governments and key organizations constantly strive to encourage patients to undergo regular diagnostic tests. Furthermore, recent advances, the regulatory approval process, and a lack of awareness of the high cost of automated blood tests will hinder market growth over the next few years. Multinational healthcare institutions can help discover new technologies and raise awareness for eradicating & diagnosing common and chronic diseases. Solid external funding for clinical trials being conducted to develop new and innovative diagnostic tests is expected to boost the market. The introduction of constructive regulatory parameters to encourage POC tests is a major rendering driver on the market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Blood Group Typing Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Blood Group Typing Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.50 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Blood Group Typing Market was valued at approximately USD 2954.90 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 5093.63 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. North America gained the largest share in the global blood group typing market in 2021 due to increased blood transfusions in high-income countries such as the U. S. According to World Health Organization (WHO) data for 2019, 42% of blood donations come from high-income countries.

gained the largest share in the global blood group typing market in 2021 due to increased blood transfusions in high-income countries such as the U. S. According to World Health Organization (WHO) data for 2019, 42% of blood donations come from high-income countries. The growth of the hospital segment is due to the growing awareness and importance of blood donations and the increasing number of blood donations.

North America will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period due to reimbursement for multiple surgeries and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Blood Group Typing Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments, Services) by Technique (PCR-based and Microarray Techniques, Assay-based Techniques, Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques, and Other Techniques), by Test Type(Antibody Screening, HLA Typing, Cross-matching Tests, ABO Blood Tests, and Antigen Typing), by End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks, Clinical Laboratories, and Other End Users) and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Blood Group Typing Market: Growth Drivers

Growing number of transfusion and blood donation drives the growth of the market.

The increasing number of blood donations and transfusions will drive the global blood group typing market growth during the forecast period. Various nonprofits, government agencies, and other authorities have emphasized the importance of blood donations and blood transfusions. They are raising awareness through various campaigns, which are estimated to spur the market expansion.

Blood Group Typing Market: Restraints

Lack of skilled practitioners and awareness of blood donation benefits will hamper the blood group typing market growth.

Lack of awareness and lack of qualified & trained professionals can lead to misleading blood transfusions, reduced sales of blood bank reagents, and ultimately hinder the growth of the blood group typing market. Lack of awareness of the health benefits of blood donations, such as reducing the risk of cancer & heart attack and improving liver health, is anticipated to hinder market growth. Moreover, inadequate blood supply infrastructure and the risk of infectious diseases such as hepatitis B & HIV can hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Global Blood Group Typing Market: Segmentation

The global blood group typing market is segregated on the basis of product & service, technique, test type, end-use, and region.

By product & service, the market is divided into consumables, instruments, and services. Among these, the instruments segment dominates the market.

By technique, the market is classified into PCR-based & microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing techniques, and other techniques. Over the forecast period, the PCR-based & microarray techniques segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate with a large share and high growth in this segment is due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and increased R & D activities focused on understanding the molecular basis of blood and antibody-antigen interactions.

By test type, the market is classified into antibody screening, HLA typing, cross-matching tests, ABO blood tests, and antigen typing. The antibody screening segment dominates the market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, blood banks, clinical laboratories, and other end users. Over the forecast period, the hospital segment is projected to grow rapidly owing to the growing awareness of blood donations & their importance, an increasing number of blood donations, and a growing need for blood in surgery.

List of Key Players in Blood Group Typing Market:

GrifolsS.A.

Immucor Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics In.

Rapid Labs

Quotient Ltd.

Novacyt Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

BAG Healthcare GmbH

Day medical SA

DIAGAST

AXO Science.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2954.90 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 5093.63 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.50 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Grifols, S.A., Immucor, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, In., Rapid Labs, Quotient, Ltd., Novacyt Group , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc BAG Healthcare GmbH , Day medical SA, DIAGAST, and AXO Science. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2673

Recent Developments

In April 2022 , Grifols, a global pioneer in plasma-derived medicines, announced that it had acquired 100% of the equity capital of Tiancheng ( Germany ) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG. With the acquisition of Biotest AG, which is owned by Grifols and Tiancheng ( Germany ) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG, the company has accelerated and expanded its product range, improved patient access to plasma medicines, and has a private network of Europe's largest plasma facilities. 87 places) can now be operated and increase business and margin expansion

, Grifols, a global pioneer in plasma-derived medicines, announced that it had acquired 100% of the equity capital of Tiancheng ( ) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG. With the acquisition of Biotest AG, which is owned by Grifols and Tiancheng ( ) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG, the company has accelerated and expanded its product range, improved patient access to plasma medicines, and has a private network of largest plasma facilities. 87 places) can now be operated and increase business and margin expansion In February 2022 , Grifols announced a partnership with Endpoint Health, Inc. Grifols is a pharmaceutical company focused on solving pressing problems in immune-responsive critical care to commercialize and develop antithrombin III (AT-III) drugs for the treatment of sepsis.

Regional Dominance:

Increasing number of transfusions is likely to help North America dominate the global market.

North America gained the largest share in the global blood group typing market in 2021 due to increased blood transfusions in high-income countries such as the U. S. According to World Health Organization (WHO) data for 2019, 42% of blood donations come from high-income countries. In addition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 18 million prenatal visits were made in the United States in 2015. This increases the demand for blood grouping during prenatal testing is likely to drive the regional market growth. Moreover, market players who launch new products are expected to contribute to the region's growth.

Global Blood Group Typing Market is segmented as follows:

Blood Group Typing Market: By Product & Service Outlook (2022-2028)

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Blood Group Typing Market: By Technique Outlook (2022-2028)

PCR-based and Microarray Techniques

Assay-based Techniques

Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques

Other Techniques

Blood Group Typing Market: By Test Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Antibody Screening

HLA Typing

Cross-matching Tests

ABO Blood Tests

Antigen Typing

Blood Group Typing Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Other End Users

Blood Group Typing Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

