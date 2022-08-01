Medical Knowledge Group Continues to Expand Service Offering to the Biopharmaceutical Industry with Acquisition of Sound Healthcare Communications

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Knowledge Group LLC ("Medical Knowledge Group" or "MKG"), an analytics-driven drug commercialization network servicing the biopharmaceutical industry, has acquired Sound Healthcare Communications, LLC ("Sound Healthcare Communications" or "Sound"), a premier healthcare communications company.
Founded in 2014, Sound Healthcare Communications has built a stellar industry reputation, assembling a team of world-class talent that services an impressive roster of biopharmaceutical companies. Sound has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, garnering multiple industry accolades over the years.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sound Healthcare Communications into the MKG network," said Leon Behar, MKG's Chief Executive Officer. "Sound's expertise in HCP and patient marketing perfectly complements our robust data-analytics, medical communications, market research, and market access capabilities, allowing us to service our biopharmaceutical clients across the entire drug commercialization process."
"This just made sense for us in so many ways," said Ryan Perkins, Managing Partner, Client Services at Sound Healthcare Communications. "The synergistic effect of being able to tap into the best-in-class resources of the MKG network is going to help propel Sound to even greater heights. We couldn't be more excited about our collective future."
Medical Knowledge Group was advised by the law firm of Goodwin Proctor LLP. Sound Healthcare Communications was advised by Canaccord Genuity LLC (financial advisor) and the law firm of Goodwin Proctor LLP.
About Medical Knowledge Group
Medical Knowledge Group, through its operating companies, provides specialized proprietary analytic solutions, medical communications, market research, and market access services to the biopharmaceutical industry.
For more information, please email us at info@mkgny.com
About Sound Healthcare Communications
Sound Healthcare Communications is a full-service, healthcare communications company that provides end-to-end, sound strategic thinking, creative, and multichannel solutions for their diverse roster of biopharmaceutical clients.
For more information, please email us at get.sound@sound-hc.com
SOURCE Medical Knowledge Group
