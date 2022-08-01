Barfield Consulting LLC is now a Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE)

Barfield Consulting, LLC is now a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Cook County Government.
NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barfield Consulting, LLC is now a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Cook County Government. WBE accreditation affords numerous advantages to qualifying businesses. increased access to operations, inclusive training, and educational program results. As a business owner, becoming a certified woman-owned firm has numerous advantages by being a part of a mission to promote worldwide economic growth by discovering, certifying, and fostering the growth of women-owned businesses.
About Barfield Consulting, LLC
Barfield Consulting, LLC was founded by Rebecca Barfield, a Chicago native with strong family roots in entrepreneurship. Becky was raised with humble, hard-working, mid-western values and a healthy dose of Barfield hustle to keep things moving and make things happen.
Barfield Consulting, LLC is a strategic management consulting firm focused on providing leadership and guidance to plan and execute your strategic initiatives that are critical to your company's stability, growth, and success.
Barfield Consulting, LLC believes each organization has its own complexities driven by customer and market demand that require specific attention when making any decision that creates change. Whether your business is about to execute a full end-to-end implementation of a new application, consolidate your systems into an enterprise solution, or needs a partner to assist with portfolio or program strategy, Barfield Consulting LLC offers a customized approach to meet your specific business needs.
For more information about Barfield Consulting, LLC, visit http://www.barfieldconsulting.com.
For information on the certification, visit https://www.cookcountyil.gov/service/mbewbevbe-certification.
Media Contact
Rebecca Barfield, Barfield Consulting, LLC, 1 773-718-2085, melanie@futuresense.com
SOURCE Barfield Consulting, LLC
