Sandbox Philippines Fil-Am meetup in San Francisco!

Sandbox Philippines, powered by Kada and in collaboration with Thruline Networks, Leaders Innovate, Dynamico Space, and powerful leaders in the Filipino-American ecosystem community, hosted an awesome event last week. The Time is Now: Leading through Challenging Times was hosted last week, July 27, 2022 at Dynamico Space in the Filipino Building in San Francisco, CA.
Addressing the volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA) of today's digital climate where information is highly malleable and dependent on the technologies sourcing and distributing content, Sandbox Philippines gathered prominent US- and Philippines-based investors, entrepreneurs, executives, and experts for a meaningful dialogue on the current state of the markets; entrepreneurship in the SEA region; opportunities provided by Web 3.0 technology; and the rationale behind partnership, collaboration, and investment in the growing Filipino entrepreneurial community.
Key speakers included our Host Phil Dillard (Thruline Networks), Marquesa Finch (Pyrium), Joseph de Leon (Manila Angel Investors Network), Christopher Starr (Cereal Entrepreneur), Paula Rosales (The Ocean Defenders), Maria Racho (Filkor Capital), Mary Carbajal (B1OS) , and Renz Chong (BreederDAO). Other notable guests in attendance were Brian von Herzen (recent winner of the XPRIZE c/o the Musk Foundation), and Trisha Bantigue (Queenly YC W21 and round led by Andreessen Horowitz).
This was open to investors, entrepreneurs, business operators, marketers, developer engineers, creators, designers, thinkers, and content creators. Sandbox Philippines' latest event was an encouraging day for community representatives who care about and are optimistic with the growth and development of the ecosystem both in the Philippines and in the USA.
Transforming the PH economy
By empowering entrepreneurs through events, competition, and community.
