Sandbox Philippines Fil-Am meetup in San Francisco!

Sandbox Philippines, powered by Kada and in collaboration with Thruline Networks, Leaders Innovate, Dynamico Space, and powerful leaders in the Filipino-American ecosystem community, hosted an awesome event last week. The Time is Now: Leading through Challenging Times was hosted last week, July 27, 2022 at Dynamico Space in the Filipino Building in San Francisco, CA. Door, and was a hybrid event with a digital stream was also available.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox Philippines , powered by Kada and in collaboration with Thruline Networks , Leaders Innovate , Dynamico Space , and powerful leaders in the Filipino-American ecosystem community, hosted the event The Time is Now: Leading through Challenging Times on July 27, 2022 at Dynamico Space in the Filipino Building in San Francisco, CA. This event was recorded and will be available digitally by Aug 22, 2022.

Addressing the volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA) of today's digital climate where information is highly malleable and dependent on the technologies sourcing and distributing content, Sandbox Philippines gathered prominent US- and Philippines-based investors, entrepreneurs, executives, and experts for a meaningful dialogue on the current state of the markets; entrepreneurship in the SEA region; opportunities provided by Web 3.0 technology; and the rationale behind partnership, collaboration, and investment in the growing Filipino entrepreneurial community.

Key speakers included our Host Phil Dillard (Thruline Networks), Marquesa Finch (Pyrium), Joseph de Leon (Manila Angel Investors Network), Christopher Starr (Cereal Entrepreneur), Paula Rosales (The Ocean Defenders), Maria Racho (Filkor Capital), Mary Carbajal (B1OS) , and Renz Chong (BreederDAO). Other notable guests in attendance were Brian von Herzen (recent winner of the XPRIZE c/o the Musk Foundation), and Trisha Bantigue (Queenly YC W21 and round led by Andreessen Horowitz).

This was open to investors, entrepreneurs, business operators, marketers, developer engineers, creators, designers, thinkers, and content creators. Sandbox Philippines' latest event was an encouraging day for community representatives who care about and are optimistic with the growth and development of the ecosystem both in the Philippines and in the USA.

Learn more about the next event scheduled please visit our website at sandboxph.com and for more information on the previous event/ recap video visit our facebook page for the upcoming recording.

About Sandbox PH

Transforming the PH economy

By empowering entrepreneurs through events, competition, and community.

In partnership with US and Philippine based investors, entrepreneurs, executives and experts, join us for a conversation about the current state of the markets, entrepreneurship in Southeast Asia, the opportunity provided by Web 3 technology and the rationale for partnership, collaboration and investment in the rising Filipino entrepreneurial community.

PRESS CONTACT

Leian Padrinao

14084751214

Padrinao

https://www.sandboxph.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandbox-philippines-fil-am-meetup-in-san-francisco-301597123.html

SOURCE Sandbox PH