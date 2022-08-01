Greenberg Traurig's Kelly Dobbs Bunting Recognized in Who's Who Legal: Labour & Employment

Kelly Dobbs Bunting, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Labor & Employment Practice, is recognized in the 2022 Who's Who Legal: Labour & Employment guide, her fifth consecutive year being recommended. The publication highlights individuals based on comprehensive, independent survey work with general counsel and private practitioners worldwide.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelly Dobbs Bunting, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Labor & Employment Practice, is recognized in the 2022 Who's Who Legal: Labour & Employment guide, her fifth consecutive year being recommended. The publication highlights individuals based on comprehensive, independent survey work with general counsel and private practitioners worldwide.

Bunting, co-chair of the firm's Workforce Compliance & Counseling Group, is based in the Philadelphia office. She focuses her practice on international employment issues including service contracts, secondment contracts, mergers and acquisitions, labor & employment due diligence, human resources training, U.S. employment-law compliance advice, and employee data privacy. She also has broad experience in employment litigation, including wage and hour class and collective actions, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims, trade secrets, breach of restrictive covenants, and whistleblower claims.

Bunting serves as management co-chair of the American Bar Association Labor & Employment Section's International Labor & Employment Law committee and is a contributing member of the International Bar Association and Philadelphia Bar Association as well. She is a sought-after speaker and has presented on labor and employment-related topics to national and international audiences. An advocate for community improvement, her pro bono work focuses on providing equal access to justice and reproductive rights. She has partnered with the Innocence Project, the Juvenile Lifer Project, and Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity.

About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office has grown from an initial three-attorney Public Finance Practice to include more than 60 attorneys whose practices include Real Estate; Litigation; Intellectual Property; Labor & Employment; Environmental; Government Law & Policy; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; White Collar Defense & Special Investigations; Corporate; Investment Management & Regulation; Immigration & Compliance; Health Care & FDA; and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents a broad range of clients in real estate, manufacturing, health care, financial, and insurance industries, as well as state and local governments, professional services, and energy firms. The office also is known for its pro bono work and community service/social action initiatives in the Philadelphia region.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

