OnPoint Community Credit Union Matching Donations to the KGW School Supply Drive

2022 is the 15th year OnPoint has partnered with the KGW School Supply Drive to send students back to school with the tools they need to learn.
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support local students heading back to school in the fall, OnPoint Community Credit Union announced today it will give an additional $5 for every $1 donated to the KGW School Supply Drive at OnPoint branches between August 1-6*. OnPoint branches will also be accepting school supply donations, which will stay in the community in which the donation is made, going directly to help local teachers and students, and distributed with the help of Schoolhouse Supplies. The KGW School Supply Drive, which runs through August 31, aims to send 15,000 students across Oregon and Southwest Washington back to school with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.
"Helping children succeed today builds a better future for us all, and that success starts with education," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Nearly half of all children in Oregon don't have the resources to start the school year with even the most basic school supplies. A donation of just $25 helps a student get the necessary supplies. Education is at the heart of who we are, and we also know how important it is to our community. We hope our neighbors will join us to alleviate some of this pressure on families and teachers."
As part of this year's drive, OnPoint will be hosting community Collection Events where the community can drop off new school supplies and cash donations at its Lloyd Center Branch (1100 NE Weidler St., Portland, OR 97232) and at the Clackamas Promenade in the Target parking lot. To learn more or review other drop-off locations, please visit KGW.com/School.
- Saturday, August 6
- 11:00 – 2:00 PM
- Drop off location:
Clackamas Promenade: Look for the OnPoint tent in the Target parking lot.
- Friday, August 12
- 11:00 – 2:00 PM
- Drop off location:
OnPoint Lloyd Center Branch: 1100 NE Weidler St., Portland, OR 97232
"Re-entering the classroom environment can be stressful all on its own, and returning to school without the necessary supplies can increase these feelings of anxiety and concern. That's why supporting this drive is so important," said Alice Forbes, Executive Director, Schoolhouse Supplies. "We are grateful every year to OnPoint for its continued support of Schoolhouse Supplies and the many local students we serve. We hope OnPoint's generosity inspires the rest of our community to support our students during this critical back-to-school season by donating."
Click here to learn more about Schoolhouse Supplies and its mission to equip as many local families as possible with the school supplies they need to succeed.
*OnPoint donation not to exceed $25,000.
