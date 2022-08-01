Iconic Waterfront Dining and Entertainment District to Add Seven Restaurants, One Healthcare Provider in Late 2022/Early 2023
OAKLAND, Calif., Aug.1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jack London Square Will Soon Welcome Eight New Tenants
OAKLAND, Calif. – August 1, 2022 – Jack London Square, the Bay Area's top dining, recreation and commercial mixed-use district (http://www.jacklondonsquare.com), announced today it will welcome eight new tenants, including seven restaurants and one healthcare provider, adding to its vibrant collection of experiences on the Oakland waterfront that enhance and serve the community. The new tenants include Timeless Coffee & Bakery, Nōka Ramen, Left Bank Brasserie, Mia, Waterfront Café, Kuidaore Sushi, Dragon Gate, and Satellite Healthcare. Many of the new additions are expected to open before the end of the year, with some slated for late 2022 and some early 2023.
Timeless Coffee & Bakery
- Timeless Coffee & Bakery is completely plant-based coffee roastery and bakery conceived to share the company's passion for great coffee and to introduce customers to the positive benefits of eating vegan. Timeless Coffee & Bakery's foods are made fresh in-house each day and include customer favorites such as a gluten-free banana cream pie and strawberry cheesecake as well as peanut butter chocolate cake, cherry or raspberry cheesecake, strawberry shortcake, tiramisu cake, classic and birthday cakes, and even wedding cakes. The eatery's wide assortment of coffees includes the Timeless Merchant Blend, The Tide Espresso Blend, and a variety of coffees from Ecuador, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Brazil.
- Square Footage: 2,655 square feet
- Location: Next to Heinhold's First and Last Chance Saloon at 85 Webster Street, Oakland, CA 94607
- Website:https://timelesscoffee.com/
Nōka Ramen
- Opening its first location in Northern California, Nōka Ramen offers bowls of rainbow-colored noodles that get their bright colors from natural ingredients including butterfly pea flower and - dragon fruit. Drinks include a number of cocktails, sake, beer and wine. The restaurant's rainforest-themed dining room will provide the perfect backdrop for fun-filled selfies.
- Square Footage: 2,292 square feet
- Location: Next to Forge Pizza at 90 Franklin Street, Oakland, CA 94607
- Downloadable Photos: Visit http://ow.ly/ilat30soNQp. (Photo Credit: Nōka Ramen)
- Website: https://nokaramen.com/
Left Bank Brasserie
- Left Bank is an authentic Parisian-style brasserie with simple, seasonally changing French menus created by founder and acclaimed Chef Roland Passot. Open in Larkspur since 1994, with subsequent locations in downtown Menlo Park and Santana Row in San Jose, Left Bank is named for the "left bank" of the Seine River and features a diverse selection of French recipes and classics – including seafood, meats, hearty salads, and sumptuous desserts – all crafted with the finest seasonal and local ingredients. Patrons can enjoy a casual, spontaneous snack on the terrace, a more leisurely and intimate meal in the dining room, or a privately catered party in a private banquet room. A notable wine list and extensive cocktail, beer, and spirits menus round out the European experience. As a nod to its roots, Left Bank celebrates fun, festive and traditional French holidays such as Bastille Day and Beaujolais Nouveau, as well as local artisans with wine and beer dinners.
- Square Footage: 6,946 square feet
- Location: Next to Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine at 55 Webster, Oakland, CA 94607
- Downloadable Photos: Visit http://ow.ly/llt930soUUf. (Photo Credit: Left Bank Brasserie)
- Website: https://www.leftbank.com/
Mia
- Mia is a contemporary taqueria specializing in authentic Mexican cuisine at reasonable prices. From breakfast burritos with a Latin coffee to homemade tacos and chilaquiles, Mia provides traditional Mexican dishes centered around a variety of popular meats, including beef (such as carne asada or cabeza), pork (such as al pastor), shrimp and fish. Specialty menu items include chile rellenos, cochinita pibil, and ceviche. The restaurant also features a full-service tequila and mezcal bar as well as counter service and a convenient takeout program for on-the-go customers.
- Square Footage: 1,170 square feet
- Location: Next to Scotts Seafood Restaurant at 439 Water Street, Oakland, CA 94607
- Website: Coming Soon
Waterfront Café
- Waterfront Café, located on Broadway at the Waterfront Hotel, will serve a variety of appetizers from oysters on the half shell to shrimp cocktail and tuna tostada as well as sandwiches that include cold Maine lobster on a brioche roll, a fried fish sandwich, and shrimp or portobello tacos. The restaurant will also have shuffleboard tables and TVs showcasing local sports games.
- Square Footage: 7,934 square feet
- Location: On Broadway at the Waterfront Hotel at 1 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607
- Website: Coming Soon
Kuidaore Sushi
- Opening its first U.S. location at Jack London Square, Canadian-born Kuidaore Sushi specializes in a wide assortment of hand-rolled sushi, including salmon, tuna, crab, octopus and shrimp rolls, as well as beer, wine and sake.
- Square Footage: 1,241 square feet
- Location: Across from Plank at 431 Water Street, Oakland, CA 94607
- Website: Coming Soon
Dragon Gate
- An Oakland staple, Dragon Gate offers traditional Chinese and Taiwanese dishes, including perfectly prepared bun cha, tofu, fried prawns – and tasty pancakes – as well as a variety of teas, draft beers, wine or whiskey. The ambiance in Dragon Gate's new Jack London Square location will be cozy, yet sophisticated, with an upscale décor, reasonable pricing, and quick-take-out perfect for late-night snacks.
- Square Footage: 10,700 square feet
- Location: Across from Forge Hand Crafted Pizza at 1 Franklin, Oakland, CA 94607
- Website: Coming Soon
In addition to the seven new restaurants opening soon at Jack London Square, the center will also welcome Satellite Healthcare, a leader in kidney treatment and education.
Satellite Healthcare
- An early pioneer in training and support for at-home dialysis, Satellite Healthcare in a nonprofit, physician-led organization that offers people living with chronic kidney disease expert treatment, compassionate support, and empowering education to help them live their best life possible.
- Square Footage: 14,000 square feet
- Location: Next to Amtrak Jack London Square Station at 255 2nd Street, Oakland, CA 94607
- Website: https://www.satellitehealthcare.com/
About Jack London Square
Situated along the estuary, Jack London Square is one of Oakland's publicly accessible mixed-use waterfront areas and has been a well-known landmark since the mid-1880's. With its rich history as the heart of Oakland's port operations, Jack London Square is one of the Bay Area's premier recreational, dining, and commercial districts. Jack London Square offers visitors and local residents an authentic, vibrant hub for dining, outdoor recreation, special events and entertainment options including 90's Experience Museum, Ben & Jerry's, BevMo, Bike East Bay, California Canoe & Kayak, Farmhouse Kitchen, Forge Pizza, Heinhold's First and Last Saloon, Noka Ramen, Oakland Supply Co., Plank, Regal Cinema, Rosenblum Cellars, Scott's Seafood, Seabreeze on the Dock, The Bay Trail, Timeless Coffee & Bakery, Visit Oakland, Waterfront Hotel, Yoshi's Oakland, and more. To learn more, visit the Jack London Square website at http://www.jacklondonsquare.com or follow Jack London Square on Facebook and Instagram.
