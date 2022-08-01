Confluent Health Formally Joins APTQI Board of Directors

Appointment Affirms Dedication to Advocacy Initiatives for the Future of the Physical Therapy Profession

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health is pleased to announce their appointment to the Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) Board Partner. Working as APTQI's partner, Confluent Health will support APTQI's efforts to affect positive legislative and regulatory change in order to protect the future of the physical therapy profession. Together, Confluent Health will work with APTQI to support advocacy initiatives to preserve Medicare funding for physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

"Our commitment to ensuring access to quality physical and occupational therapy for all patients in need of care includes advocacy on behalf of our profession and the individuals we care for at Confluent Health," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Confluent Health, Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP. "We share APTQI's vision for underscoring the value of physical and occupational therapy to our healthcare system and ensuring healthcare decision makers recognize that value for both patients and payers."

Confluent Health is a family of physical therapy and occupational therapy companies transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing and educating highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering healthcare costs through more effective treatment, workplace wellness and injury prevention. The Confluent team's dedication to personalizing patient care sets them apart by helping ensure each of their patients are moving toward long-term, permanent success and achieving their personal goals.

"We look forward to working with Confluent Health to continue fighting for funding stability across our community in order to preserve patient access to care to help older and injured individuals maintain strength and manage pain," said Christopher J. Reading, PT, Chief Executive Officer of USPH and President of APTQI. "As a team dedicated to helping their patients reach their personal best, we're confident Confluent Health will be a valuable addition to APTQI's Board and membership."

In addition to Confluent Health's climbing outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinic footprint, the family also houses a higher-education company, Evidence in Motion, who focuses on post-professional training, and is the nation's largest residency and fellowship program. It also offers university partnerships in entry-level physical and occupational therapy, and PA programs.

Occupational health company, Fit For Work, also falls under the Confluent Health umbrella, and holds 1,500 workplace safety and injury prevention sites in 48 states.

With the addition of Confluent Health's 532 private practice physical therapy clinics in 28 states, the APTQI's membership now represents an active and growing coalition of 5,500 therapy clinics across the country who share a common vision for the future of the physical therapy profession.

About Confluent Health:

Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluentfamily.

About Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI)

The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) unites small, medium and large physical therapy practices to advocate for the physical therapy profession in the areas of payment reform, quality initiatives, outcomes and innovation projects. We are an aligned group of therapists and practices who share a common vision for the future of our profession. Our goal is to establish physical therapy as the treatment of choice and the best value for patients and payers. Learn more at aptqi.com.

