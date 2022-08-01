CNVY ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Legal Claims Related to Proposed Acquisition of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman has launched an investigation into the proposed acquisition of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. CNVY by its principal shareholder, TPG Capital.
To learn more about the investigation, click here.
Through its funds, TPG already owns approximately 75% of Convey Health's outstanding shares of common stock. Under the companies' merger agreement, announced on June 21, 2022, TPG will acquire the remaining outstanding shares of Convey Health for $10.50 per share in cash, which represents an enterprise value for the company of approximately $1.1 billion.
Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims available to Convey Health's shareholders regarding the proposed acquisition, including claims relating to TPG's and management's conflicts of interest and the adequacy of the $10.50 per share acquisition price.
If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please contact W. Scott Holleman by email at scott@julieholleman.com or by telephone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit the firm's website by clicking here.
Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.
SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP
