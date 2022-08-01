Submit Your Best Science: ISHLT Accepting Abstracts for its 2023 Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) has opened abstract submissions for its 43rd Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions in Denver, Colorado on 19-22 April, 2023. This event will feature educational content spanning the breadth of clinical practice and research concerning heart and lung transplantation, advanced heart and lung disease, mechanical circulatory support, and pulmonary vascular disease.
"Abstracts, representing the latest and greatest science in advanced heart and lung disease and their therapies, are the cornerstone of the ISHLT Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions," says Howard Eisen, MD, ISHLT 2023 Scientific Program Chair. "Abstracts and presentations at an ISHLT meeting are a way of getting feedback and improving your science as well as developing collaborations. If those are your goals, please submit your abstracts to the ISHLT Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions. We look forward to seeing you in Denver in 2023."
Abstract submissions are accepted in three areas: Research Abstracts, Early Career Clinical Case Reports, and Late-Breaking Clinical Science. The ISHLT welcomes submissions from all specialists engaged in treating advanced heart and lung disease, particularly those working on novel therapies. ISHLT2023 will feature some of the most ground-breaking investigative studies, including sessions on COVID-19.
"At ISHLT2023, attendees from all parts of the transplant care team will gather to enhance our knowledge and improve the care of our patients," says Andreas Zuckermann, MD, ISHLT President. "Answering the Call for Abstracts is incredibly important to ensure an international body of researchers is represented among the world's most influential professionals in the field of end-stage heart and lung failure and transplantation."
For more information about ISHLT2023, and to see full details on the Call for Abstracts, visit ishlt.org/ishlt2023.
About ISHLT
The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.
SOURCE The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.