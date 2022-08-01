PetMeds® to Celebrate International Cat Day With Month-Long Giveaway

Celebrated on August 8th, International Cat Day is a day to honor cats and raise awareness for responsible cat ownership. To celebrate, PetMeds® is giving away an International Cat Day Prize Package

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Cat Day, observed on August 8th, was first founded by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and now coordinated by charity International Cat Care.

The holiday is celebrated by shelters, humane societies, and other pet organizations with adoption events and fundraisers, as well as campaigns to raise awareness for responsible cat ownership.

Cat parents can celebrate their favorite feline by spending the day playing with their cat, giving them extra cuddles, or spoiling them with treats and toys.

It's also a good time to take steps to ensure their health and happiness year-round by scheduling an annual wellness check-up, feeding a moisture-rich diet, and creating a cat-friendly home by providing enriching, vertical space in the form of shelves, cat trees, and window-facing perches.

International Cat Day coincidentally falls in the middle of the summer, which is peak kitten season in many parts of the world. Cats and kittens in shelters can be supported through donations, volunteering time, or by adopting a new four-legged family member.

"Shelters are packed with kittens this time of year, so International Cat Day is the perfect time to plan a visit," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "Fully grown and senior cats need homes too, and they're a great match for families looking for a more independent, laid-back companion."

PetMeds® is celebrating responsible cat ownership by giving away International Cat Day prize packs to 4 lucky winners through the month of August. All cat parents are invited to enter for a chance to win by leaving a comment here: https://bit.ly/PetMedsCatDay.

The International Cat Day Giveaway runs from August 1, 2022, through August 31, 2022. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") August 1, 2022, to August 31, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win. 1 winner will be notified every Friday in August, starting 8/5. There will be a total of 4 winners.

