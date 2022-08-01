PetMeds® Celebrates Rescue Dog Universal Birthday With DOGust First Giveaway

Every dog has their day on DOGust First, the universal birthday for shelter dogs. To celebrate, PetMeds® is giving away a DOGust Birthday Prize Package.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the ASPCA, over three million dogs are taken in at animal shelters across the United States each year, many without records of their previous history, their past name, or even a birthday.

In recognition of adopted rescues and dogs currently awaiting adoption in shelters, dog lovers celebrate DOGust First on August 1st as a universal birthday for all rescue dogs. First coined by North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) in 2008, it's also a holiday to raise awareness of dogs who are still in need.

Dog parents of rescues can celebrate by taking their dog on a special outing to their favorite park, serving up a favorite meal, or going on a shopping spree for treats and toys.

Rescue dogs in need of homes deserve to be honored too. Anyone can join in on the celebration by supporting a local shelter through volunteering, donating, or even adopting a new four-legged family member to give them the best birthday gift ever: a forever home.

"There's millions of dogs in shelters right now waiting to be adopted." Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "Those who aren't sure if they're ready to adopt can volunteer to walk or foster a dog and might just meet their new best friend."

PetMeds® is celebrating shelter dogs by giving away DOGust Birthday prize packs to 4 lucky winners through the month of August. All dog parents are invited to enter for a chance to win by leaving a comment here: https://bit.ly/PetMedsDOGust.

The DOGust First Birthday Bash giveaway runs from August 1, 2022, through August 31, 2022. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") August 1, 2022, to August 31, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win. 1 winner will be notified every Friday in August, starting 8/5. There will be a total of 4 winners

About PetMeds®

Founded in 1996, PetMeds.com is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert providing fast, easy and helpful service to over ten million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website Petmeds.com, or with the PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.

Media Contact

Leah Walker, PetMeds, 5615264444, press@1800petmeds.com

Twitter

SOURCE PetMeds