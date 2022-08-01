Everlasting Comfort Expands Its Product Line to Cover More Aspects of Life

Adding a beach blanket, grow light, cooling blanket and fleece blanket to the product line, the Amazon top seller looks to improve the overall well-being of its customers.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an ongoing effort to meet consumers' needs, Everlasting Comfort, leaders in providing products that create exceptional life-changing comfort, has released four new products to expand the scope of their collection.

Known for its variety of items that enhance comfort and support, the brand is furthering its mission to help consumers across the globe. They aim to design products that not only make life at home and on-the-go much easier and comfier but also create a soothing atmosphere.

Their newest products continue this focus by introducing wellness and comfort in a truly comprehensive way.

Beach Blanket

Made to easily shake off water or sand, the 100% microfiber polyester blanket is considered both waterproof and sandproof!

The Beach Blanket is engineered to maximize your beach day by eliminating the need to readjust the blanket. The four corner pockets allow you to fill them with sand to act as a weight against gusts of wind. It also comes with ground securing stakes to avoid the constant shifting and pulling that naturally happens when you move on the surface.

The compact packaging makes the product ideal for accompanying various events, like going to the beach, camping or outdoor concerts, while discreetly concealing the large, shareable blanket within. The standard size measures at 8'x7' and fits up to 4 people and the extra-large size fits up to 10 at 10'8"x9'.

Grow Light

Specially designed to adapt to a plant's unique needs, the Glow Light is sturdy and adjustable. It extends up to 63" to reach hanging pots and features four movable lamp heads, making it ideal for plants scattered throughout a space.

It also features over 200 full-spectrum LEDs to provide 11 brightness settings and 7 color modes. Each lamp head is programmable and customizable to the plant and consumers' individual needs. Choose not only the color spectrum and brightness but also the run time to avoid expensive electric bills and over-sunning.

Cooling Blanket

The Cooling Blanket is ideal for keeping hot sleepers cool the entire night. Made with their proprietary Japanese Icy Cool Fibers, it has the ability to reduce body temperature by 2 to 10 degrees in under 5 minutes.

The double-sided design allows consumers to use the blanket year-round without being chilly. Users can enjoy the cooling side during the summer to take advantage of the moisture-wicking feature and the 100% bamboo cotton side feels soft against the skin no matter the weather. It's also large enough to cover up two adults without fighting for material and coverage.

Fleece Blanket

For those individuals who feel cold with even the lowest fan setting, Everlasting Comfort's latest throw blanket is unmatched in quality and warmth. The brand utilizes 260 GSM sherpa on one side and 260 GSM fleece on the other for total warmth and comfort.

The reversible and versatile design allows for year-round usage with the fleece ideal for warmer weather and sherpa for the colder season, as well as easy and functional home decor. The throw blanket is also large enough to share while watching movies at home, enjoying the backyard or out camping.

From plant care to making life comfortable, Everlasting Comfort is committed to making life easier for everyone. Dedicated to satisfying that immediate need while also being proactive in encouraging a wellness-focused lifestyle, consumers from all over can find the exact products they need to ease their life.

In six short years, Everlasting Comfort has quickly risen to become an Amazon Top Seller with thousands of positive reviews on each of its products. Available on Amazon.

About Everlasting Comfort

Everlasting Comfort® was founded on the principle that everyone should have the opportunity to decompress from their daily lives. With a purpose to improve the overall health and well-being of their customers, they strive to provide immense value, purpose, and convenience in all the products they design.

Their products are sourced responsibly and designed to exceed your every expectation in quality and comfort—with each product going through a rigorous testing process to ensure functionality, durability, and safety. Follow them on Facebook @everlastingcomfort and Instagram @everlasting_comfort.

