SONOMA LAB WORKS APPOINTS ANTONIO FRAZIER AS PRESIDENT

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoma Lab Works, one of the most trusted and reliable cannabis testing labs in California, welcomes Antonio Frazier as its new President, effective today, August 1, 2022.
Frazier joins Sonoma Lab Works with a wealth of knowledge and leadership recognition in cannabis science, lab management, quality assurance, regulatory, sales, and marketing. Most recently, Antonio served as President of CannaSafe. During his successful tenure there, he directed lab operations, quality assurance, business development, and marketing efforts.
"Antonio brings a skill set that is almost unparalleled in today's cannabis testing market," said Sonoma Lab Works' CEO Darius Anderson. "With his extensive connections in the industry and his acumen for cannabis science and consumer safety, we believe that Antonio will help Sonoma Lab Works continue our position as the premier cannabis testing lab in California."
While at CannaSafe, Frazier helped to form critical partnerships with cannabis manufacturers, distributors, cultivators and state regulators; annual revenue increased by over by 10,000%, placing CannaSafe on the "Inc. 5000 List."
Frazier's successful work for Cannasafe resulted in his own profile in Inc. Magazine. He has also earned multiple awards for leading CannaSafe's community efforts and serves on national boards related to cannabis and testing.
"This is a new chapter for me," said Frazier. "I believe in where Sonoma Lab Works is headed, and I want to continue building upon its excellent reputation as an industry leader. I'm invigorated by the team's passion for bridging science and cannabis and I am excited to join them."
Frazier earned both a B.S. in Physics from Furman and a B.S. in Materials Engineering from Clemson University, graduating cum laude.
Frazier is passionate about using his industrial, public safety-focused skill set to forge quality standards in the cannabis industry and has been instrumental in its evolution. As President of Sonoma Lab Works, he will continue to focus on building strong relationships with regulators, supporting policy change, and will remain actively involved in organizations like ASTM, ACIL, and ASA. Frazier is deeply committed to social equity and consumer safety education.
About Sonoma Labs Works, Inc.
Sonoma Lab Works, Inc. (SLW) provides R&D testing, product development and compliance testing services to cannabis and hemp businesses throughout the state. SLW shares a commitment to clients and consumers alike to achieve the mutual goal of improving public health. The company is licensed by the BCC and certified to ISO 17025 in California. The company strives to inform and support our clients with accurate and precise analytics in order to propel innovation and drive their business forward. SLW is committed to supporting the community in which it operates and being a trusted resource to policymakers, businesses and local communities in the quest to build a successful marketplace for cannabis and hemp products nationwide.
Visit www.SonomaLabWorks.com for more information.
Media Contact: Sam Singer
Email: singer@singersf.com
Phone: 415-336-4949
SOURCE Sonoma Lab Works
