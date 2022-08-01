Winston & Strawn Adds Justin F. Hoffman as Corporate Partner in Houston

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today that Justin F. Hoffman has joined the firm as a partner in the Houston office. Justin is a member of the firm's Transactions Department and focuses his practice on corporate finance, M&A transactions, and governance and compliance matters.
Justin regularly advises clients on public and private capital markets transactions, acquisition financing, and special situations and Chapter 11 proceedings. He has significant experience in high-yield and convertible debt securities and has led billions of dollars of bond transactions for both issuers and underwriters, including some of the largest energy players in Texas and the Southeast. He has also represented clients in mergers and acquisitions, including both public– and private-company transactions.
"Winston & Strawn is a highly respected firm with a strong culture of collaboration and experience in corporate transactions," said Justin. "I have worked alongside Winston attorneys for years and look forward to delivering value as we help clients navigate the complexities of the current market."
"Houston today is an international hub for increasingly large M&A deals and strategic acquisitions," said Mike Blankenship, Houston office managing partner. "Justin's talent for structuring intricate agreements for some of the largest corporations in the world will serve Winston well as we continue to attract clients in the energy sector."
In addition to the energy sector, Justin provides legal counsel to clients in the financial services industry as well as public and private companies, underwriters, and investors in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sector.
"Winston is committed to bringing top-tier talent like Justin to increase our capabilities and help clients navigate a changing landscape," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Any potential market downturn is expected to have a significant impact on the complexity and nature of corporate transactions."
Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.
Contact:
Michael Goodwin
mgoodwin@stantonprm.com
646-502-3595
SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.