BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precast concrete company Boykin Brothers is now Louisiana Concrete Products, a name change that reflects the company's strong legacy and future growth under new ownership and management.
The Louisiana Concrete Products acquisition was led by GKB Management, an investment and management firm based in South Louisiana.
This change in ownership will allow Louisiana Concrete Products to meet the anticipated demand for precast and prestressed concrete products in the booming industrial, municipal, commercial and residential construction spheres. Louisiana Concrete Products is also poised to support the state's upcoming investment in infrastructure improvements, fueled by the anticipated $7.2 billion Louisiana will receive in federal funding.
"We see these infrastructure improvements coming down the line, as well as the multitude of industrial expansions happening in the state — from LNG to ammonia to fertilizer plants — and we want to make sure we're positioned to do the best job," said Dustin Gaspard, Project Manager and Sales Team Lead at Louisiana Concrete Products. "We want to keep as much of that work in the state as possible and employ Louisiana residents to complete those anticipated projects."
Louisiana Concrete Products plans to hire additional employees and expand product offerings to serve more industries and businesses within Louisiana.
The original Louisiana Concrete Products company was purchased by Connie Mack, Thomas, and Michael Boykin in 1997 who renamed the company "Boykin Brothers." Under their ownership, the facility doubled in size to support Louisiana's growing construction and infrastructure changes with cost-effective and efficient concrete product production. To continue the Boykin Brothers philanthropy, Louisiana Concrete Products is excited to announce that it will continue to support the "One Man Shoot" Baton Rouge Sporting Clays Fundraiser for Prostate Cancer and Awareness, an annual fundraiser started by the Boykin family in memory of Connie Mack Boykin.
Louisiana Concrete Products has more than 50 years of experience providing customized, high-quality construction solutions for a range of large-scale commercial construction projects, specializing in concrete slabs and panels, building boards, roofing tiles, railway ties, posts and poles.
Using state-of-the-art methods, Louisiana Concrete Products has manufactured concrete components for the construction of essential infrastructure in Louisiana, including bridges, roads, medical facilities, commercial and recreational buildings, and sports facilities — including the east and west upper deck expansion at LSU's iconic Tiger Stadium.
About GKB Management
GKB Management is an operationally focused investment and management firm based in South Louisiana focused on identifying and investing in businesses undergoing a generational transfer of ownership and management. GKB is managed by partners Gaines Garrett, Daniel Kemp, and Kyle "Skip" Boudreaux.
