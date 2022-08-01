Pancreatic Cancer Market to Progress at a CAGR of 7.3 % by 2032 | DelveInsight

The pancreatic cancer market is anticipated to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increasing incident cases and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period. Moreover, the advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, opening the way to more medicine development.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, pancreatic cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the pancreatic cancer market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1,649 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total incident cases of pancreatic cancer were approx 175K in the 7MM in 2021.

Leading pancreatic cancer companies such as AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bayer, Roche, Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb, BioLineRx, Alligator Bioscience, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, FibroGen, NeoImmuneTech, NOXXON Pharma, Silenseed Ltd., Amgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Merus, Mirati Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, Processa Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, Berg, Panbela Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, Lokon Pharma AB, Cantargia AB, and others are developing novel pancreatic cancer drugs that can be available in the pancreatic cancer market in the upcoming years.

The pancreatic cancer therapies in the pipeline include Motixafortide, Mitazalimab, BPX-601, Tedopi (OSE2101), AZD5305, Elraglusib (9 ING 41), NT-I7 (Efineptakin Alfa), Olaptesed pegol (NOX-A12), siG12D LODER, Sotorasib (LUMAKRAS/AMG 510), NGM120, Zenocutuzumab (Zeno, MCLA-128), Adagrasib (MRTX849), RX-3117, Anktiva (N-803), BPM31510 (ubidecarenone), Zejula (niraparib), Glufosfamide, LOAd703 (delolimogene mupadenorepvec), Pamrevlumab, GVAX Pancreatic Tumor Vaccine, and others.

and others. The pancreatic cancer market is expected to grow due to factors like an increase in the patient pool and the expected launch of novel emerging therapies.

Pancreatic Cancer Overview

Pancreatic cancer develops in the tissues of the pancreas, an organ in the abdomen located behind the bottom portion of the stomach. The pancreas produces hormones that assist control blood sugar and release enzymes that promote digestion. Pancreatic cancer is a disorder in which malignant (cancer) cells originate in pancreatic tissues. The pancreas can grow in various ways, including malignant and noncancerous tumors. However, the exact pancreatic cancer causes are unknown. The average life expectancy of pancreatic cancer for individuals who are diagnosed before the tumor develops or spreads is 3 to 3.5 years.

Pancreatic cancer symptoms may include jaundice, dark urine, weight loss, loss of appetite, weariness, and others. The pancreatic cancer diagnosis is difficult as the symptoms are frequently confused with those of other disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome. Pancreatic cancer treatment options are determined by the degree of cancer. Options may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of these.

Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approx 175K pancreatic cancer incident cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident cases of pancreatic cancer in 2021.

The pancreatic cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer

Molecular Alteration-specific Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market

Surgical treatment is preferred for patients whose disease has been identified as localized or regional. Aside from surgery, chemotherapy is the most popular pharmaceutical pancreatic cancer treatment option. It is preferred for pancreatic cancer patients in all situations. Gemcitabine-based chemotherapeutic regimens are favored over 5-FU-based and other regimens in first-line therapy due to fewer side effects associated with gemcitabine compared to 5-FU-based treatment choices.

Gemcitabine + nab-paclitaxel can be used as second-line therapy for individuals who meet certain criteria and have had first-line FOLFIRINOX. In the second-line scenario, monotherapy with GEM or 5-FU is possible for patients with a somewhat low-performance status (ECOG 2), those with medical comorbidities, or elderly patients.

Moreover, research and development activities for early detection methods, as well as identifying and developing a potential molecule that can be efficiently used for treating pancreatic cancer patients while imparting the least adverse events, are ongoing in the scientific community. The approval of any upcoming entities currently being evaluated in various clinical phases will significantly alter the treatment landscape for pancreatic cancer patients in the coming years.

Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Motixafortide (BL-8040): BioLineRx/Merck Sharp & Dohme

Mitazalimab (ADC-1013): Alligator Bioscience

BPX-601: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Tedopi (OSE2101): OSE Immunotherapeutics

AZD5305: Astra Zeneca

Elraglusib (9 ING 41): Actuate Therapeutics

Pamrevlumab (FG-3019): FibroGen

NT-I7 (Efineptakin Alfa): NeoImmuneTech

Olaptesed pegol (NOX-A12): NOXXON Pharma

siG12D LODER: Silenseed Ltd

Sotorasib (LUMAKRAS/AMG 510): Amgen

NGM120: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Zenocutuzumab (Zeno, MCLA-128): Merus

Adagrasib (MRTX849): Mirati Therapeutics

RX-3117: Rexahn Pharmaceuticals/Ocuphire Pharma/Processa Pharmaceuticals

Anktiva (N-803): ImmunityBio

BPM31510 (ubidecarenone): Berg

SBP-101: Panbela Therapeutics

Zejula (niraparib): GlaxoSmithKline/Bristol Myers Squibb

Glufosfamide: Eleison Pharmaceuticals/Molecular Templates

LOAd703 (delolimogene mupadenorepvec): Lokon Pharma AB

CAN04 (Nadunolimab): Cantargia AB

GVAX Pancreatic Tumor Vaccine: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pancreatic Cancer Market Dynamics

As the number of instances of pancreatic cancer rises, so does the pancreatic cancer market size. With the advent of genomic profiling technology and selective molecular targeted medicines, biomarkers have become increasingly significant in the clinical management of pancreatic cancer patients. Moreover, survival in pancreatic cancer patients is constantly improving, indicating that a better understanding of tumor pathobiology will lead to better therapies and outcomes in the pancreatic cancer market. Furthermore, due to a dearth of randomized neoadjuvant trials, research into the use of newer and more aggressive systemic regimens in the neoadjuvant setting to treat PDAC could potentially enhance outcomes in the pancreatic cancer market. Agents targeting the four most prevalent mutations in pancreatic cancer, KRAS, TP53, CDKN2A, and SMAD4, are still in clinical trials, and after the launch, they will change the pancreatic cancer market dynamics.

However, several factors are limiting the growth of the pancreatic cancer market. PDAC is a complicated disease with high intra-tumoral heterogeneity and a thick, desmoplastic stroma that might restrict drug delivery to the tumor. Furthermore, it foreshadows an exceedingly intricate interplay of intercellular signals, making in vitro disease research difficult. Because of the genetic mutation diversity and dense connective tissue that forms the pancreas, PDAC is one of the most chemo-resistant types of cancer.

Moreover, the advent of generics in the pancreatic cancer market, the expiration of patent protection for certain medications, higher healthcare costs, and a sense of nihilism in patients are all major risks to the pancreatic cancer market. Furthermore, drug development in pancreatic cancer is difficult. Pancreatic cancer has the lowest overall success rate of any solid tumor, at around 10%, which is the primary aspect hindering the growth of the pancreatic cancer market.

Scope of the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

Key Pancreatic Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bayer, Roche, Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb, BioLineRx, Alligator Bioscience, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, FibroGen, NeoImmuneTech, NOXXON Pharma, Silenseed Ltd., Amgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Merus, Mirati Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, Processa Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, Berg, Panbela Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, Lokon Pharma AB, Cantargia AB, and others

Key Pancreatic Cancer Therapies : Motixafortide, Mitazalimab, BPX-601, Tedopi (OSE2101), AZD5305, Elraglusib (9 ING 41), NT-I7 (Efineptakin Alfa), Olaptesed pegol (NOX-A12), siG12D LODER, Sotorasib (LUMAKRAS/AMG 510), NGM120, Zenocutuzumab (Zeno, MCLA-128), Adagrasib (MRTX849), RX-3117, Anktiva (N-803), BPM31510 (ubidecarenone), Zejula (niraparib), Glufosfamide, LOAd703 (delolimogene mupadenorepvec), GVAX Pancreatic Tumor Vaccine, and others

: Motixafortide, Mitazalimab, BPX-601, Tedopi (OSE2101), AZD5305, Elraglusib (9 ING 41), NT-I7 (Efineptakin Alfa), Olaptesed pegol (NOX-A12), siG12D LODER, Sotorasib (LUMAKRAS/AMG 510), NGM120, Zenocutuzumab (Zeno, MCLA-128), Adagrasib (MRTX849), RX-3117, Anktiva (N-803), BPM31510 (ubidecarenone), Zejula (niraparib), Glufosfamide, LOAd703 (delolimogene mupadenorepvec), GVAX Pancreatic Tumor Vaccine, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Pancreatic Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Pancreatic Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Pancreatic Cancer Market Dynamics: Pancreatic Cancer market drivers and barriers

Pancreatic Cancer market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Pancreatic Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Pancreatic Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Pancreatic Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Pancreatic Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Pancreatic Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Pancreatic Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Pancreatic Cancer Market Analysis 12. Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Pancreatic Cancer Market Drivers 16. Pancreatic Cancer Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

