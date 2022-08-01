Artificial Grass Liquidators Opens New Florida Showroom

Artificial Grass Liquidators is expanding to the East Coast with the launch of its flagship store in Davie, Florida!

DAVIE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artificial Grass Liquidators is expanding to the East Coast with the launch of its flagship store in Davie, Florida! For years Artificial Grass Liquidators has been serving the Southwest with top quality turf. Now they're bringing the turf life to Florida, with artificial grass solutions for every project and every budget.

AGL's new showroom will include beautiful built environments, showcasing the company's entire line of signature turf products. Visitors will have the chance to experience the turf life first hand through interactive displays and inspiring designs. Knowledgeable turf specialists will be ready to assist with any questions, so customers can find the right artificial grass for their project.

About Artificial Grass Liquidators

Artificial Grass Liquidators works hard to improve the lives of everyday Americans through quality products at competitive prices. By eliminating the need for labor intensive lawn care, artificial turf frees up time and money for what matters most.

AGL turf comes backed by up to sixteen year warranties! And with over three million square feet of turf in stock and next day delivery for South Florida, they're guaranteed to have the product you need, when you need it.

The team at Artificial Grass Liquidators believe nothing should stand between homeowners and the lawn of their dreams. That's why they offer comprehensive financing options, tailored to fit every budget. This includes an up to $50,000 line of credit, 0% down for the first thirty days, and up to twelve month terms.

For more information on how Artificial Grass Liquidators can serve you, call (866) 634-0893 or visit their website at http://www.artificialgrassliquidators.com.

Media Contact

Hunter Ricci, Artificial Grass Liquidators, 1 (951) 414-8132, hunter.ricci@cafeteriacreative.com

