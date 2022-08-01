Announcing Credora, The Credit Oracle, formerly X-Margin

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Margin is announcing today that it is rebranding as Credora. X-Margin was founded to help disintermediate capital flows and create more efficient markets for cryptocurrencies. Since 2019, X-Margin has evolved and now offers real-time privacy-preserving credit evaluations that facilitate transparent, competitive and efficient crypto credit markets.
The name, Credora, the credit oracle, aligns more with the underlying technology and vision for the company's future. The criticality of understanding counterparty credit risk has been illuminated by recent market events, highlighting the need for Credora's privacy-preserving credit evaluation and real-time risk monitoring solutions. Credora's integrations with DeFi and CeFi partners will continue to power data-driven lending and facilitate efficient credit markets for borrowers and lenders. In addition, Credora's technology will help lay the foundation for standardized and secure credit evaluation methods, helping guide the future of credit and regulation in crypto.
Credora enables data-driven and transparent lending across CeFi and DeFi. The team has developed private credit infrastructure that evaluates the real-time creditworthiness of borrowers while protecting sensitive data. To date, Credora has facilitated $750m+ in uncollateralized loans across 70+ borrowers & lenders with clients and can help well-capitalized, risk-managed borrowers borrow transparently and securely. Credora currently monitors over $4 billion of borrower assets with a coverage of 85% of CeFi volumes while covering DeFi and staking activity from 14 EVM compatible chains and Solana. Credora (X-Margin) raised $8 million in a Series A funding round backed by leading digital asset investors. For more information on Credora, please visit credora.io.
Links
Website: Credora.io
Medium: Credora.medium.com
Twitter: @credoraplatform
SOURCE Credora
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.