The White House Takes Aim at Nursing Home Air Quality, Atmofizer Can Help

Addressing Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) has become a point of increased concern since the start of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency from consumers, regulators, and the industry now causing the Biden Administration to engage Federal Regulatory Agencies, like OSHA, in targeting the best strategies to address the problem. One such focus is residential facilities which care for one of our most vulnerable populations, the elderly. Atmofizer, a clean-tech innovation company, says current technology in air purification hasn't experienced significant innovation in decades, and they have a patented disruptive technology that could represent a generational leap in air treatment.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All indications from everything in the news is that time is of the essence for facilities engaged in plans to improve (Indoor Air Quality) IAQ. In early 2022, The White House extended OSHA's COVID-era authority to conduct highly-focused inspections in assisted living facilities with the goal of improving air quality for the elderly.1,3,4,5 "The last few years have demonstrated how much we need innovative solutions for improving indoor air quality where we live, work, study, travel, and wherever we spend time in enclosed areas," says Whit Pepper, President & Chief Commercial Officer for Atmofizer. "We are significantly reducing the amount nanoparticles in the air by agglomerating some of the most challenging particulate matter into aggregated clusters that can be more effectively and efficiently managed. That is producing cleaner air, lowering customer cost of ownership, and reducing negative impacts on the environment."

Even before the COVID-19 Pandemic, air quality experts had extensively noted the correlation of IAQ to a variety of health effects. A 2015 study demonstrated that sub-par IAQ may be associated with an increased prevalence of respiratory-related symptoms in occupants of assisted living facilities.2

Atmofizer's patented technology was developed using a combination of sound and light in a purification system specifically designed to address indoor ultra-fine particles, and inactivate airborne viruses and bacteria -reducing their ability to replicate. Atmofizer systems are filterless; as filters can be expensive to replace and can create significant landfill waste, Atmofizer's systems are designed to lower customer's total cost of operation and reduce negative impact on the environment.

Civilization has recognized the need for ventilation for more than 2500 years; ventilation shafts were used in ancient Egypt to exchange unclean air inside with fresh air from outside. Filtration, capturing particles on material to remove them from the air, began to become commercialized in the mid-1800s, plateauing in the 1940s with the HEPA filter. Sunlight was used as a sanitizer in the mid-1800s, and then manufactured UV lights began to show up commercially in the mid-1900s. Atmofizer's ultra-fine particle agglomeration engines may present a generational leap in air purification technology, which has not seen a major evolution since the HEPA filter more than 70 years ago.

Residential and commercial facilities alike can collaborate with Atmofizer Technologies, and their distributor USA Tech Direct, to develop comprehensive solutions that support the specific IAQ goals of their space, and clientele. Atmofizer products include stand-alone air purifying units that are ready to use right out of the box. Just plug in the unit, press the power button, and it starts cleaning the air right away.

"We applaud the White House focus on IAQ, and their mobilization of federal regulators to address air quality concerns for all Americans and especially for those most vulnerable.," says David Lee Jensen, Partner & CEO for USA Tech Direct. "We are committed to improving access to IAQ technologies, so more Americans can experience cleaner air indoors.

For more information on Atmofizer and USA Tech Direct, visit http://www.atmofizer.com and http://www.usatechdirect.com

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer is disrupting the air treatment industry by improving air effectiveness and efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs and improving environmental impact. Atmofizer's product lines include personal air treatment systems, Atmofizer's products are built around the company's patent-protected and patent-pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration, nanoparticle reduction, and deactivation of airborne viruses and bacteria. Visit http://www.Atmofizer.com

About USA Tech Direct

USA Tech Direct is a dedicated team of professionals focused on providing new, high-tech, USA-made products that help Americans work and play. They partner with brands whose products they personally believe will accomplish their mission of getting America back to normal. Formerly USA Rapid Test, they've expanded to help with preventative products. Visit http://www.USATechDirect.com

Sources:

1. New York Times. "'They're Death Pits': Virus Claims at Least 7,000 Lives in U.S. Nursing Homes." April 2020. nytimes.com/2020/04/17/us/coronavirus-nursing-homes.html

2. European Respiratory Journal. "Indoor air quality, ventilation and respiratory health in elderly residents living in nursing homes in Europe." May 2015. erj.ersjournals.com/content/45/5/1228#sec-12

3. Experimental & Molecular Medicine. "Ultrafine particles: unique physicochemical properties relevant to health and disease." March 2020. nature.com/articles/s12276-020-0405-1#Sec1

4. Occupational & Environmental Medicine. "Ultrafine particles." 2001. oem.bmj.com/content/58/3/211

5. OSHA: "US Department of Labor announces enforcement, effort for focused inspections in hospitals, nursing care facilities treating COVID-19 patients." March 2022. osha.gov/news/newsreleases/trade/03072022-0

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, mradmin@jotopr.com

Twitter

SOURCE Atmofizer