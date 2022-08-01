Stellantis Announces $99 Million Total Investment for New Engine Production at Three North American Plants

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Company to produce new four-cylinder turbo engine
- Investments will be made at Dundee (Michigan) Engine, Kokomo (Indiana) Casting and Etobicoke (Toronto) Casting
- New engine designated for HEV applications for future North American models
- Investment supports company's Dare Forward 2030 long-term strategy
Stellantis announced today that it will invest a total of $99 million in three North American plants for production of a new four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Investments will be made at the Dundee Engine Complex in Michigan, the Kokomo Casting Plant in Indiana and the Etobicoke Casting Plant in Toronto.
The new engine is a 1.6-liter, I-4 turbocharged unit with direct fuel injection and flexibility for hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) applications. Based on a current Stellantis production engine in Europe, this next-generation engine will power two future North American HEV models. This will be the first HEV engine for the company in the region. Production is expected to begin in early 2025.
With an investment of nearly $83 million, Dundee Engine will be retooled and become the final assembly location for the new engine. The Michigan plant will continue production of the 3.6-liter Pentastar Upgrade for the Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L. The Tigershark 2.4-liter I-4 engine will build out in the first quarter of 2023.
Engine blocks will be cast at the Kokomo Casting Plant, one of the largest facilities of its kind in the world. More than $14 million will be invested to convert existing die cast machines and cells for the new engine.
Etobicoke Casting will produce the oil pan for the new engine. The company will invest nearly $2 million to support the development and installation of new tooling and equipment upgrades.
These investments support Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan of delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.
Stellantis North America
Stellantis STLA is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.
