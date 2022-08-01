Melting Point Apparatus Market Size Worth Over US$ 32.1 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.2% CAGR: Industry Trends, Demand, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global melting point apparatus market was worth around USD 21.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 32.1 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% over the forecast period.

Melting Point Apparatus Market: Overview

Melting point equipment is a device used in labs to gauge the temperature at which an organic compound or other substance melts. An oil bath, a capillary tube, and a thermometer make up the three basic components of a melting point instrument. Before placing it in the hot oil bath, the capillary tube with the test liquid must be filled. To conduct an accurate measurement, both instruments must remain in contact with one another until they establish equilibrium. In the following years, it is projected that continued global growth in the chemical and material industries would boost sales of melting point equipment. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the quick development of affordable yet user-friendly melting point apparatus by key players in both developed and developing countries will support growth. Another important component that would promote growth is the appearance of cutting-edge products with novel features, such as automatic determination of physical parameters, including slip melting point, cloud point, and boiling point. The availability of more accurate and targeted methods for qualitative element identification investigation may make melting point apparatus during the assessment stage unnecessary.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Melting Point Apparatus Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Melting Point Apparatus Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.2 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Melting Point Apparatus Market was valued at approximately USD 21.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 32.1 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly billion by 2028. Growth is anticipated to be aided by the quick development of melting point instruments that are affordable but simple to use by important stakeholders in both developed and emerging nations.

An increasing understanding of the benefits these devices provide for analytical testing processes is one of the factors contributing to the North American region's expected to have the quickest growth in 2021.

It is predicted that the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries would use melting point apparatus more frequently as a result of the urgent need for drug testing to produce novel medications for the treatment of numerous chronic conditions.

The pharmaceutical industry is investing a lot of money in R&D, which is likely to boost the melting point apparatus market share in North America during the course of the assessment period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Melting Point Apparatus Market By Product Type (Hot Stage Apparatus, Capillary Tube, And Others), By End-Use (Chemical & Material, Pharmaceuticals, Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, And Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Melting Point Apparatus Market: Growth Drivers

Melting point apparatus market to benefit from growing use in pharmaceutical industry.

Growth is projected to be supported by increased use of melting point apparatus in the research and development sector for examining various solid substances' properties and structure. In the upcoming years, the global melting point apparatus market is anticipated to increase due to these items' capacity to assess a substance's purity. These are widely utilized in the quality control division of a variety of industries because of this unique attribute. Additionally, it is predicted that the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries would use melting point apparatus more frequently as a result of the urgent need for drug testing to produce novel medications for the treatment of numerous chronic conditions. Melting point equipment is often used in the perfume business to create perfumes with a variety of fragrances.

Melting Point Apparatus Market: Restraints

Easy access to more accurate analyses could hamper market for melting point apparatus.

The sole purpose of a melting point apparatus is to measure the melting points of various solids; it has no other uses. The main purpose of the apparatus is to assess the transformation of various sample substances from solid to liquid states. If the sample substance depositions or sublimates, manual labor is necessary. Additionally, if the material is not solid, melting point analysis cannot be performed. The requirement for melting point apparatus during the assessment stage may be hampered by the availability of more precise and focused methods for qualitative identification study of elements.

Global Melting Point Apparatus Market: Segmentation

The global melting point apparatus market is segregated on the basis of product type, end-user, and region.

By product type, the market is divided into hot stage apparatus, capillary tube, and others. The capillary tube method, which uses capillary tubes to detect the temperature at which a solid melts or crystallizes from a liquid state into an amorphous form, can be used to calculate a solid's melting point. Detecting whether or not a combination melts together, or is miscible, also aids in the identification of substances that share physical characteristics but differ chemically. The underlying idea is that molecular structure affects these interactions; the more different the structures, the less likely it is that they will mix without any upper bound provided there is enough contact between them. The desire for safe blood collection technologies, the requirement for better blood sampling methods, and the preference for disposable laboratory items are the main drivers of the growth of the global capillary segment.

By end-user, the global melting point apparatus market is divided into chemical & material, pharmaceuticals, research laboratories, academic institutes, and others. This market, which depends heavily on the melting point equipment and other devices used in analytical testing procedures, is being driven by the expanding trend of digitization across many countries. Moreover, the chemical & materials industry's growth prospects have been boosted by the growing acceptance of innovative technology. In the field of research and development, melting point apparatus is frequently used to examine the properties and structure of certain solids. The melting point apparatus is frequently employed by the quality control division of many industries since it provides information about a substance's purity.

List of Key Players in Melting Point Apparatus Market:

Shanghai Benang Instruments

Stanford Research Systems

Shanghai Instrument Physical Optics Instrument

BUCHI

Jingtuo Instruments

Bibby-Stuart

Kruss

METTLER TOLEDO

Jinan Hanon Instrument

JiaHang Instruments

AZO Materials

Bibby-Electrmal.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 21.2 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 32.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.2 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Shanghai Benang Instruments, Stanford Research Systems, Shanghai Instrument Physical Optics Instrument, BUCHI, Jingtuo Instruments, Bibby-Stuart, Kruss, METTLER TOLEDO, Jinan Hanon Instrument, JiaHang Instruments, AZO Materials, and Bibby-Electrmal. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Regional Dominance:

North America will acquire major market share due to an increase in pharmaceutical research in the region.

An increasing understanding of the benefits these devices provide for analytical testing processes is one of the factors contributing to the North American region dominance in the global melting point apparatus market in 2021. Numerous chronic conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, heart disease, and obesity are predicted to become more common in the United States and Canada. The pharmaceutical industry is investing a lot of money in R&D, which is likely to boost the melting point apparatus market share in North America during the course of the assessment period. Revenue shares are expected to increase over the next few years as a result of factors like increased usage of new technologies, and a stronger economy may lead to a decline in imports, enhancing long-term reliability prospects.

Global Melting Point Apparatus Market is segmented as follows:

Melting Point Apparatus Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Hot Stage Apparatus

Capillary Tube

Others

Melting Point Apparatus Market: By End Use Outlook (2022-2028)

Chemical & Material

Pharmaceuticals

Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Others

Melting Point Apparatus Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

