Paints Packaging Market to Record 3.2% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities with Amcor Plc & ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The paints packaging market is set to grow by USD 4.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.28% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The paints packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Amcor Plc, ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL, Ardagh Group SA, Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Can One Berhad, Colep UK Ltd., Envases Ohringen GmbH, Greif Inc., Involvement Ltd, Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., National Can Industries Pty Ltd., Prima Yorkshire Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sun Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co. are some of the major market participants.
To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample now!
Paints Packaging Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our paints packaging market report covers the following areas:
Paints Packaging Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics
- Drivers - The growing demand for paints and their derivatives, the increasing infrastructural development projects & rising demand for metal cans will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges - The fluctuating raw material prices, high market competition & stringent government regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- For detailed information on the market dynamics - Click Now!
Paints Packaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Material
- Rigid Plastic
- Metal
- Revenue Generating Segment - The paints packaging market share growth in the rigid plastic segment will be significant for revenue generation. The easy availability of cost-effective raw materials and convenient transportation options have driven the market for rigid plastic packaging over the last decade. There has been an increasing shift toward plastic packaging from metal packaging over the last few years, led by the associated advantages. Moreover, the possibility of rusting and difficulty in removing metal lids are among the factors that force customers and manufacturers to focus on the rigid plastic packaging of paints. Such factors as rigid plastic packaging of paints will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
- Regional Highlights - 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the paints packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid growth in population, urbanization and the construction industry will facilitate the paints packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request a sample now!
Paints Packaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist paints packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the paints packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the paints packaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paints packaging market vendors
The competitive scenario provided in the Paints Packaging Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Paints Packaging Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Related Reports:
- The rigid plastic packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 75.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%.
- The sachet packaging market share is expected to increase to USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%.
Paints Packaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.60 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.2
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amcor Plc, ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL, Ardagh Group SA, Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Can One Berhad, Colep UK Ltd., Envases Ohringen GmbH, Greif Inc., Involvement Ltd, Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., National Can Industries Pty Ltd., Prima Yorkshire Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sun Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Material
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material
- 5.3 Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Rigid plastic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Rigid plastic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Material
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart of the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview of factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Amcor Plc
- Exhibit 89: Amcor Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Amcor Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Amcor Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Ardagh Group SA
- Exhibit 94: Ardagh Group SA - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Ardagh Group SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Ardagh Group SA - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Ardagh Group SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Ardagh Group SA - Segment focus
- 10.5 Berlin Packaging LLC
- Exhibit 99: Berlin Packaging LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Berlin Packaging LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Berlin Packaging LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Berry Global Group Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Greif Inc.
- Exhibit 107: Greif Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Greif Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Greif Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Greif Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Involvement Ltd
- Exhibit 111: Involvement Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Involvement Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Involvement Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.9 Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 MAUSER Corporate GmbH
- Exhibit 117: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 118: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.11 Silgan Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 124: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.