City Council Votes for Seabrook Square Project on 3515 Manor Road to Move Forward

The project is a partnership between The NHP Foundation, Capital A Housing and Integral Care in an effort to bring affordable housing to Austin residents

AUSTIN, Texas , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NHP Foundation, Capital A Housing and Integral Care announced today that Austin City Council voted in favor of moving forward with the proposed Seabrook Square project on 3515 Manor Road. This project will bring a total of 262 housing units across 4 structures to East Austin addressing the city's need for more affordable housing. Together the organizations have developed and own and operate more than 10,000 affordable housing units across the country, including nearly 300 units of Permanent Supportive Housing units in Travis County.

"This collaboration between the organizations combines local expertise and experience in serving low income and unhoused families with national operations and development expertise built over decades" said Richard F. Burns, CEO of The NHP Foundation.

"We are grateful that City Council has supported Capital A Housing's approach of mixed-income housing. This will be the first development in Austin with market-rate units, income-restricted units and permanent supportive housing integrated in one community," stated Fayez Kazi, CEO of Capital A Housing. "This proposal is a crucial first step in reaching the community's goal of having 2100 permanent supportive housing units by 2025 and overall, more affordable housing for everyone in Austin."

The project in the East MLK neighborhood focuses on providing maximum affordability for both residents and small, local businesses to foster an inclusive community and to support the health and well-being of the J.J. Seabrook community through green space, ecosystem services, active transportation linkages and public art. Out of the 262 units, 10 will serve as live-work residence-studios for East Austin artists, 18 units will be market-rate units and 60 will be permanent supportive housing (PSH), an evidence-based type of affordable housing that includes ongoing support services, such as case management, mental health care, wellness services, employment services and connection to other community resources. It is designed for individuals with disabilities who need housing assistance and ongoing support to live healthy, stable, independent lives in the community. The remaining will be restricted at 50% MFI and 30% MFI or below. Out of those units, 102 income restricted units are multi-bedroom for families. The provision of units at varying income levels will provide housing that maintains the social and economic diversity of its residents.

Integral Care specializes in PSH and trauma-informed care; it is this deep experience and expertise that led to the team's decision to place all 60 PSH units in their own building with direct access to a holistic supportive community space designed with healing in mind. Integral Care will provide furniture and basic move-in items for all residents, including bedding and kitchenware. Integral Care has two nearby clinics and will have an onsite food pantry in collaboration with Central Texas Food Bank. One of the clinics is located at Terrace at Oak Springs, a 50-unit PSH apartment community that has successfully moved people from homeless to housing since 2019. Integral Care is part of the Travis County Supportive Housing Collaborative, a group of non-profit service providers dedicated to pooling capacity and resources to build new homelessness response units throughout the Austin community.

"Housing is the foundation we all need to do well physically, emotionally, socially, and financially. When Austinites have tools like a home to regain health and stability, primary and mental health care to support physical and emotional health, and job opportunities to reach our full potential, our city is stronger and everyone thrives," said David Evans, CEO of Integral Care. "Integral Care is honored to help the City of Austin expand PSH in Austin/Travis County in collaboration with Cap A Housing and The NHP Foundation. Great things happen when we work together to achieve a common goal."

Seabrook Square is an integral piece of Austin's 'Affordability Unlocked' Development Bonus Program which is part of the larger city plan with the goal of building 60,000 affordable housing units by 2027. Affordability Unlocked is one the key programs to achieve the affordable housing goals and expanding rental and home-ownership opportunities.

For more information on Seabrook Square, please visit seabrooksquare.com.

###

About The NHP Foundation

The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing, and single-family homes that are both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. NHPF's Construction Management Group provides in-house resources dedicated to infrastructure review, infrastructure development and costs management. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has 61 properties, including over 10,000 units, in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit nhpfoundation.org.

About Capital A Housing

Capital A Housing is an Austin-based and focused development company of affordable and mixed-income projects. It specializes in projects that range from a quarter acre to 50 acres and are responsive to neighborhood, city and elected official concerns, delivering outstanding amenities, affordability and services. Through its methodology, Capital A Housing accomplishes rezonings or other permissions that would typically be infeasible for more standard developments. For more information, please visit capitalahousing.com.

About Integral Care

Integral Care supports adults and children living with mental illness, substance use disorder and intellectual and developmental disabilities in Travis County. Their services include a 24-hour helpline for anyone who needs immediate support, ongoing counseling to improve mental health, drug and alcohol treatment to help with recovery, and housing to regain health and independence. Integral Care has provided housing services in our community since the early 1980 and supported our neighbors experiencing homelessness for over 20 years. Integral Care helps provide a strong foundation for well-being. Founded in 1967, Integral Care is the Local Mental Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disability Authority for Travis County. For more information, please visit integralcare.org.

Media Contacts:

Fabiana Meléndez Ruiz

Director of PR & Communication

Capital A Housing

fabiana@capitalahousing.com

Marijane Funess

PR & Marketing

The NHP Foundation

mfuness@nhpfoundation.org

Anne Nigelkirk

Chief Strategy Officer

Integral Care

anne.nagelkirk@integralcare.org

SOURCE NHP Foundation