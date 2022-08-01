RxSpark Partners with Marley Drug to Integrate Mail Order Pharmacy to its Next Generation Discounts Program

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RxSpark, a technology company focused on revolutionizing the online health space, is excited to announce its partnership with Marley Drug, integrating mail order pharmacy into the RxSpark pharmacy discounts platform.
Marley Drug, a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company, Medicure Inc., is a full-service pharmacy based in North Carolina licensed to dispense and ship medications to all 50 states. Once a small local pharmacy, Marley Drug has evolved into a sophisticated online platform.
Through this strategic partnership with Marley Drug, RxSpark enables users to check medication prices online alongside those at their local pharmacies, and order online for delivery straight to their door.
In addition to standard refills, Marley Drug offers extended supply fills for 6-12 months and includes over 100 chronic care medications on its Wholesale Price List, priced at $37 for a 6-month supply, or $70 for 12 months, with free delivery anywhere in the United States and to most U.S. territories.
Marley Drug's competitive pricing, expansive range of low-cost generic medication, and unique Wholesale Price List concept fits perfectly with RxSpark's commitment to helping Americans reduce the cost of their medication and bringing more transparency to prescription prices.
"In light of seismic changes to the health arena and the shift to online services, we are excited to partner with Marley Drug, offering mail order to our members" commented RxSpark Founder, John Casson. "Our goal is always to improve access to affordable prescription medications, encouraging adherence to treatment plans to achieve a healthier America. The Marley Drug partnership adds an affordable mail order option to our prescription savings program."
"Marley Drug is pleased to partner with RxSpark and to serve as the sole mail order pharmacy on their platform. Many Americans don't realize that prescription pricing can significantly vary between pharmacies, and even from day to day. However, having Marley Drug as a consistent option on the RxSpark platform for affordable medication accessible by all Americans, regardless of where they live, will provide a reasonable option for medication disparities," says Albert D. Friesen, PhD, CEO of Medicure and Chair of its Board of Directors.
This exciting partnership marks the latest phase in RxSpark's growth strategy, leveraging the technology behind its pharmacy discounts program with further platform developments and integrations. The disruptive new unified health platform will feature health products, lab testing, and various health services.
SOURCE RxSpark
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.