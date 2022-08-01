BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,200+ Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,200 engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Manufacturers are focusing on product innovations and enhancements to improve performance, connectivity, productivity, and stability. Initiatives include the development of turbines that are two-to-three times larger than previous models, gearless turbines, turbines optimized for low wind conditions, and smart turbines to manage grid load. In such a highly competitive industry, a constant pipeline of innovative products for diversified use cases can prove to be a key driver.

COVID-19 has resulted in the delay of under-construction power projects. While some projects stopped for a few months, many others were canceled or postponed for long periods. Orders have therefore decreased for manufacturers, which were already facing issues related to raw materials and labor mobilization. Manufacturers have also experienced demand-supply imbalances because of COVID-19.

Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

General Electric

Bwxt Investment Company

Siemens Energy Inc.

Arcosa Inc

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Specialized Manufacturers:

Brunswick Corporation

Key Products: marine engines

Detroit Diesel Corporation

Key Products: diesel engines

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Key Products: diesel engines

SRC

Key Products: diesel engines, generators

Cummins Inc.

Key Products: engines, generators

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Categories:

Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturers

Speed Changer, Industrial High-Speed Drive, and Gear Manufacturers

Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturers

Other Engine Equipment Categories:

Diesel and Semidiesel Engine Manufacturers

Locomotive Diesel Engine Manufacturers

Marine Engine Manufacturers

Outboard Motor Manufacturers

