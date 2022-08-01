MEDIA ADVISORY - CHANGE IN TIME - HÉROUX-DEVTEK WILL HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS ITS FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. HRX ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, before market opens on Friday, August 5, 2022. The Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss these results on the same day, at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) instead of the initially announced time of 11:30 AM.
Open to: Analysts, investors, and all interested parties Date: Friday, August 5, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time
Call details:
1 -888-390-0549 (for all North American participants) 416-764-8682 (for all overseas participants)
Please dial-in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.
If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a tape-recording of the meeting by calling toll-free
1-888-390-0541 and entering the passcode 039693 on your phone. Local dial-in number is 416-764-8677. This recording will be available from Friday, August 5, 2022, as of 2:30 PM, until 23:59 PM on Friday, August 12, 2022.
A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Corporation's website in the Events section: https://www.herouxdevtek.com/events
The Company's consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be available in the Investors section of the Corporation's website: https://www.herouxdevtek.com/investors
Héroux-Devtek Inc. HRX is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the defence and commercial sectors. Approximately 94% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 58% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.
SOURCE Héroux-Devtek Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.