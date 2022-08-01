MEDIA ADVISORY - CHANGE IN TIME - HÉROUX-DEVTEK WILL HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS ITS FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. HRX ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, before market opens on Friday, August 5, 2022. The Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss these results on the same day, at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) instead of the initially announced time of 11:30 AM.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Open to: Analysts, investors, and all interested parties Date: Friday, August 5, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time

Call details:

1 -888-390-0549 (for all North American participants) 416-764-8682 (for all overseas participants)

Please dial-in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a tape-recording of the meeting by calling toll-free

1-888-390-0541 and entering the passcode 039693 on your phone. Local dial-in number is 416-764-8677 . This recording will be available from Friday, August 5, 2022, as of 2:30 PM, until 23:59 PM on Friday, August 12, 2022.

WEBCAST

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Corporation's website in the Events section: https://www.herouxdevtek.com/events

The Company's consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be available in the Investors section of the Corporation's website: https://www.herouxdevtek.com/investors

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. HRX is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the defence and commercial sectors. Approximately 94% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 58% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

SOURCE Héroux-Devtek Inc.