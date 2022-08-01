Texas' first Ceremonial Psychedelic Treatment Center WITHIN opens in Austin

Psychedelic Industry Leaders speak at grand opening of psychedelic medical clinic and retreat center

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WITHIN, a first-of-its-kind psychedelic medical clinic, retreat center and integration program offering cutting-edge treatment services through the use of ceremonial psychedelics hosted a Grand Opening event Friday, July 22, 2022 at its inaugural facility located in Austin, TX. WITHIN opened its doors on May 1, 2022, in the heart of the city and has been successfully guiding individuals through ceremonial psychedelic treatments over the past two months. The sold-out event included live music, educational talks from leaders in the psychedelic space and interactive wellness experiences including live painting, massage, sound, light and wave therapy.

A series of talks from psychedelic industry leaders kicked off the evening, with a keynote presentation by Greg Fonzo, Ph. D., Co-Director, Center for Psychedelic Research & Therapy and Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences at UT Health. Other speakers included Dr. Molly Maloof, Founder and CEO of Adamo Bioscience, Deanne Adamson, CEO of Being True to You, Mary Olivar from the Center for Shamanic Education and Exchange, and Dr. Mike North, CEO/Founder of Slow Wave.

Founder and CEO of WITHIN, David Naylor, a veteran of the mental health industry, shared his vision in opening this type of facility. "Working in the mental health and addiction field for close to a decade, owning 4 treatment centers and 10 aftercare sober living properties, I saw the revolving door and 85% relapse rate," said Naylor. "I watched too many of my friends and clients bounce from center to center, and I watched too many parents grieve losing their children. Psychedelic therapy changed my life four years ago after I, myself, was suffering from a lifelong battle with anxiety and fear. It was like doing 10 years of therapy in one session. I confronted and healed my fear of death and an anxiety that's been with me most of my life. I finally experienced what Johns Hopkins, MAPS, UT and others have been showing us for years with their data and research on psychedelic medicine and it gave me a whole new perspective and understanding for my life and why I am here. Today, we get to see these kinds of transformations and miracles every day in our clinic through individuals overcoming their biggest fears, sabotaging behaviors and addictions and finding a deep belonging, safety and connection within themselves."

According to Maloof, "One of the biggest problems in society today is a lack of social connection due to social isolation and loneliness. Psychedelics administered in a healing context with proper preparation, set, setting, safety and integration, can be enormously helpful for helping people suffering from mental illness and diseases of despair. We need to consider that disconnection from oneself, one's life, and one's social environment contributes to the development of maladaptive coping habits such as addiction. WITHIN is creating an environment that aims to address the root causes of this condition by enabling people to come together in community to heal."

Clients from WITHIN's first two months boast its success:

"Psychedelic therapy released attachments, blocks, and got me out of behaviors I had tried to break my entire life," says Luke Carver.

"I got more out of one blindfold Therapy session Within using transformative psychedelic medicine than 20 years in therapy," boasts Misty Squires.

As the country experiences a growing interest in the use of psychedelics as therapy—as evidenced by the popularity of Netflix's new smash hit, How to Change Your Mind, which explores the history of the use of psychedelics in a clinical setting—WITHIN is leading the way by offering those seeking a reprieve from psychological strife or deep-rooted traumas with an alternative treatment option. WITHIN not only treats those in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, but also those battling depression, anxiety, traumas, PTSD, chronic pain and those navigating life transitions. Unlike clinics that tend to be sterile and cold, WITHIN offers a warm ceremonial approach, merging ancient traditions with modern medicine. There is a retreat center with a focus on integration and community along with four conscious living homes. To date, WITHIN has raised $600,000 to launch the flagship Ausin location and is currently raising a $1.5 million seed round with plans to expand to three more states by the end of 2023.

ABOUT WITHIN:

WITHIN is a psychedelic medical clinic, retreat center and integration program based in Austin, Texas, that provides safe, transformational healing modalities for those looking to release trauma, to combat stress, anxiety, addiction, and depression and to regain their mental health and well-being. WITHIN is pioneering the future of health and is revolutionizing the current healthcare model, offering breakthrough psychedelic therapy merging the ancient traditions with western medicine. A medical clinic with a medical license and staff, WITHIN has a unique model of therapy, shifting the paradigm around how we collectively view ourselves and our lives; our wholeness, our wellness, and our quality of life.

