UPG Enterprises Acquires Electrical Engineering Solutions Company Orchid Monroe

MONROE, Wis., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPG Enterprises LLC through its Electrical Steel Division has acquired Orchid Monroe, LLC, a leading manufacturer of electrical steel laminations and complete rotor and stator cores for electric motors and generators. With state-of-the-art engineering, Orchid's in-house manufacturing and tooling can produce, engineer, prototype, slit, stamp, anneal, die cast, robotic weld, finish and test electrical steel.
"Today's announcement is another step in UPG's commitment to invest in the rapidly growing electrical steel market. Orchid's unique engineering capabilities allow for our immediate expansion into the rotor, stater, transformer, and electric vehicle arena. As electric infrastructure is upgraded and market adoption of electrical steel engineered solutions continues, I am excited about the synergies and new offerings we will be able to support in the immediate future," said Jeffrey Dwyer (Chief Executive Officer, UPG).
"Today's news is an exciting next chapter for the Orchid Monroe team. They have worked together over the past 2 years and changed the value creation delivered to the customer, and I am personally proud of the transformation achieved. UPG's size and commitment will lead Orchid into the future for expanded growth opportunities. It's a perfect combination for the future," said John Vassilaros (President, Orchid Monroe, LLC).
"Orchid has a proud history of delivering value to customers from its plant in Monroe, Wisconsin. Today's announcement in joining UPG's organization ensures that its legacy will continue for many years to come. I am very proud of what Orchid's team has accomplished, and I thank them for their dedication to our mission", said Hayes Bryant (Chairman of Orchid Monroe, LLC).
Orchid is a leading supplier of Value-Add components using laminations as the base product to provide customers with highly engineered, precision-stamped, electrical steel laminations used for the core of electric motors, transformers, and generators. With a dedicated in-house team of engineers, Orchid's strong technical process knowledge, focus on quality, production expertise, and dedicated customer support has made them a leader in electrical steel engineering solutions.
For more information on Orchid visit www.orchidinternational.com.
UPG Enterprises LLC is an operator of a diverse set of industrial companies focused on metals, manufacturing, distribution, and logistics. With 26 locations throughout North America, its operations continue to grow with the intention of building a business based on culture, respect, and growth. To learn more, visit www.upg.com.
