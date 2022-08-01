"OpenDEL®3.0 - DRUG DISCOVERY PARTNER" webinar offered by HitGen and Endpoints News coming up on Thursday 4th August

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "OpenDEL®3.0 – DRUG DISCOVERY PARTNER" webinar will be jointly held by HitGen Inc. and Endpoints News on Thursday 4th August, to present you with a high-quality DEL product with all DEL information sharing and technical support. Dr. Guansai Liu, Executive Director of Discovery Chemistry Unit at HitGen Inc. will share his insights into challenges in drug discovery and how OpenDEL®3.0 can facilitate efficient new drug development.
ABOUT OpenDEL®3.0: a self-service DNA-encoded library (DEL) kit product enables users to explore DEL selection campaigns without revealing the target identity. The users are able to perform affinity selections according to the selection manual and HitGen team provides technical supports on DEL selections, high-throughput sequencing and data analysis.
Four Key Features of OpenDEL®3.0:
- Transparence: all DEL information (reagents and codons) is completely open to the users; selection manual and key materials for selections are provided along with OpenDEL® product.
- Drug-likeness: three-cycle DELs containing 90% molecules give MW<550 daltons.
- Reliability: robust chemistry and strict library QC.
- No downstream obligation: no compound disclosure fee and license fee for hits discovered from OpenDEL®3.0.
ABOUT SPEAKER:
Dr. Guansai Liu, Executive Director of Discovery Chemistry Unit, HitGen Inc.
Dr. Guansai Liu joined HitGen in 2013 and is now in charge of building and leading the DNA-encoded chemical library platforms for early small-molecule drug discovery and optimization. Dr. Liu earned his PhD degree in organic chemistry from University of Science and Technology of China in 2010, where he performed his doctoral research on total synthesis of structurally-complex natural products under Professor Zhujun Yao's guidance. Then he worked at Georgia State University from 2010 to 2013 as a post-doctoral research fellow, working on aminohydroxylations of olefins with non-precious metal catalysis. He has published over 26 articles and papers in leading peer-reviewed journals such as J. Am. Soc. Chem., Org. Lett., etc.
Register Now: https://webinars.endpts.com/opendel3-0-a-high-quality-del-product-for-your-open-access/
SOURCE HitGen Inc.
