Brookside Flavors & Ingredients completes acquisition of Flavor Advantage

ADDISON, Ill., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookside Flavors & Ingredients LLC ("BFI") is announcing the acquisition of the assets of Flavor Advantage, LLC ("Flavor Advantage") of Naples, FL.
Flavor Advantage has a long and successful history of providing high quality, sweet flavors to major companies in several industries. Additionally, Flavor Advantage's service mentality has allowed them to create deep customer connections and has shaped their company culture.
Tom Motz, Founder and President of Flavor Advantage is an industry veteran with a track record of successful sales growth and will continue serving Flavor Advantage's customers as part of BFI. Flavor Advantage's strong customer service focus is a great fit for BFI and aligns with our overall company values. Mr. Motz said: "We look forward to joining the BFI organization. They have an excellent reputation in the marketplace, and they are known for their service. We will be able to grow faster with the resources they offer."
"We are excited to continue to build upon the phenomenal relationships that Flavor Advantage has built with its customers with the added capabilities and resources of our combined organizations," said Rudy Dieperink, CEO of BFI.
BFI welcomes Flavor Advantage to our team, and we look forward to the new possibilities this acquisition brings.
About Brookside Flavors & Ingredients LLC
Brookside Flavors & Ingredients helps leading food and beverage companies and disruptive start-ups create Natural, Healthy, Good for You™ flavors across a wide range of sweet and savory applications. Built on a passion for unrivaled customer service, forward-looking capabilities, and enduring solutions, Brookside Flavors & Ingredients gets customers to market faster and more efficiently with great-tasting, better-for-all products preferred by today's more conscious consumers. Brookside Flavor & Ingredients is headquartered in Addison,IL and services customers from two production locations in Addison, IL and Branchburg, NJ.
For more information on products Made Better with Brookside™ visit: https://brooksideflavors.com/
SOURCE Brookside Flavors & Ingredients
