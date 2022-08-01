SIRVA and BGRS Complete Merger to Become SIRVA BGRS Worldwide, Inc.

Creates a Global Leader in Relocation and Move Management
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. and BURR RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRVA, Inc. ("SIRVA") and BGRS, leading global relocation and moving providers, today announced the successful completion of their previously announced merger agreement, creating a newly-formed company named SIRVA BGRS Worldwide, Inc. ("SIRVA BGRS"). With over 4,000 employees across 77 global locations, SIRVA BGRS will have the unparalleled footprint, capabilities and expertise to service a global customer base of any size.
Tom Oberdorf, Chief Executive Officer of SIRVA BGRS, said, "Today represents an exciting milestone in bringing the long-term vision of this new organization to life. Together, SIRVA BGRS will have new opportunities and capabilities to drive an enhanced employee experience, bring increased value to mobility programs and help support global talent goals in the organizations we serve. We look forward to leveraging our combined technology investments and talented mobility team to accelerate innovation and deliver an excellent mobility experience for our clients and their employees."
About SIRVA BGRS Worldwide, Inc.
SIRVA BGRS Worldwide, Inc. ("SIRVA BGRS") is a global leader in relocation and moving services, offering solutions for the employee relocation industry. With 77 locations servicing 190+ countries, we offer an unparalleled global footprint supported by extensive product offerings and robust technology solutions that support organization's global and diverse workforces. From relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of Brands (Including SIRVA BGRS, Allied, northAmerican, Global Van Lines, Alliance, SIRVA Mortgage and SMARTBOX) provide a superior relocation and moving experience to both corporate and consumer clients.
