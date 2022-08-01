Sotheby's International Realty Expands in Australia

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced its expanding presence in Australia with the opening of the Byron Bay office in New South Wales. The addition marks the Sotheby's International Realty brand's 11th affiliated office in Australia.
The office is owned by Michael Pallier who is also managing director for Sydney Sotheby's International Realty. The new location will be led by James McCowan and will operate as Byron Bay Sotheby's International Realty.
"With its stunning natural attractions and eclectic community, Byron Bay has become one of the world's most famous coastal towns," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "Due to its popularity, we are seeing increased interest from ex-pats and high-net-worth individuals from New Zealand, Australia, and the Asia-Pacific region, and the prices of homes have risen by more than 20%, according to local records. The addition of the Byron Bay office enables the company to further service their clients in New South Wales, and I am thrilled to support their growth."
"We saw an opportunity to break into the rural and lifestyle real estate sector of Byron Bay and its surrounds," said Pallier. "While the real estate market is highly competitive, we understand our clients' properties were once livelihoods or dream homes, and we want to represent that as best as we can. Our company provides solid real estate knowledge, a tailored level of service, and global marketing opportunities through our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty."
Prior to the opening of the Byron Bay office, Michael and James have had a 25-year history of working together, where they launched Sydney Sotheby's International Realty 10 years ago and have consistently broken sales records for many significant luxury homes and rural properties.
The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has nearly 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Byron Bay Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.
Sotheby's International Realty
Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 51 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.
The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. HOUS a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.
