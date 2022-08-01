Animated Irish Movie Portrays U.S. Tech Moguls On Dublin Pub Crawl

The new film takes place during the dying days of Trump's presidency and portrays a doomed Dublin pub crawl conducted by a group of American tech moguls, prohibited from visiting one another's European HQs during the early days of Covid-19 but urgently needing to agree on whether or not to sign a critical EU agreement.

DUBLIN, August 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A trailer has appeared online for a new movie from award-winning Irish director Graham Jones entitled SILICON DOCKS.

The animated film takes place during the dying days of Trump's presidency and portrays a doomed Dublin pub crawl conducted by a group of American tech moguls, prohibited from visiting one another's European HQs during the early days of Covid-19 but urgently needing to agree on whether or not to sign a critical EU agreement.

The satirical, urban odyssey features great conflict between Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and his arch nemesis Evan Spiegel who created Snapchat, also tension between space racers Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk - not to mention many other dramas endured by the cold and frustrated 'tech rockstars' as they stumble around locked-down Dublin in desperate need of a pint.

"Over here in Ireland we have so many giant U.S. tech corporations operating in Silicon Docks, which is a small area just minutes from where I grew up in the eighties and was obviously very different back then," explains Jones. "This seismic shift in my native city has really made me reflect on everyday tech users, regular tech workers and just our modern tech society as a whole. So I thought it might be interesting to conduct a little experiment. What happens if we take a sample group, lets say 10 early pioneers of the web and subject them to the same kind of distortions that everybody else endures online in the 21st century?"

Jones' films have frequently received high praise from critics over the years and often been controversial. Variety Magazine describes him as 'a very talented director', while The Irish Times calls him 'the enfant terrible of Irish film' and Hot Press writes that 'Jones has repeatedly proven himself one of Ireland's most intriguing directors…'

SILICON DOCKS was a voluntary lockdown project the filmmaker created with a group of artists utilising extremely limited resources, partly to stop them all from going stir-crazy during the pandemic and will be freely available for anybody to watch non-monetised on YouTube from October 1st.

Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG8gwP3kQfE

Publicity Stills https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1slPbPqndtHCmLWKZ9gGGc41KfTpuwM51

Running Time 1hr 23mins

Featuring GRACE POWER, SHANE LYNCH, BRENDAN MCDONALD, FIONA BAWN-THOMPSON, BOBBY CALLOWAY, ROB SMITH, JOSÉ NAGHMAR, GERRY CANNON and

MATTHEW McMAHON

Animated by KASIA WIŚNIEWSKA

Production Designer DIEP HOANG

Background SONIA EGAN

Music by FREEDOM TRAIL STUDIO, FUTUREMONO, THE TOWER OF LIGHT, RKVC, ASHLEY SHADOW, DAN LEBOWITZ

Written & Directed by GRAHAM JONES

